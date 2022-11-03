T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs SA: Babar Azam gets trolled by netizens for consistent poor performance

Babar came into the match on the back of three consecutive low scorers in the ongoing Super 12 stage. Fans hoped the right-handed batter will break the shackles at the batting-friendly Sydney track and give Pakistan a solid start in the powerplay in a must-win game against the Proteas.

Azam came into the tournament on the back of some solid performances in the shortest format of the game. The exceedingly talented batter slammed a T20I century in a match against England at home during the seven-match series. He slammed a couple of fifties in the triangular series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

However, in the showpiece event, Babar's form suffered a massive beating in the multi-nation tournament. He has amassed just 14 runs off 30 deliveries in four league games in the matches he's played in the league stage in Group 2. Against India, Babar was dismissed for a golden duck and Pakistan lost that game by 4 wickets.

Against Zimbabwe, Babar failed to perform at the top and was dismissed for a nine-ball 4 in the run chase and his team lost by a slender 1-run margin.

Against Netherlands, Babar had only posted 4 runs off five deliveries on the board before getting dismissed. Pakistan won that game.

In the big and must-win game against South Africa, the right-handed batter - who is being hailed as one of the modern-day legends - Babar spent some time in the middle and faced 14 deliveries before playing another loose shot off Lungi Ngidi. The mistimed shot went towards the mid-on region and an alert Kagiso Rabada took a spectacular catch to bring a premature end to another of his knocks.

Babar averages 3.5 in this edition of the tournament and has scored at a strike rate of 46.67 in all four innings he's batted.

The fans on social media weren't pleased with his batting and expressed their anger against the Pakistan skipper.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls🔥🔥😍 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 3, 2022

Worst average in this T20 World Cup (min 10 runs):



Fred Klaasen - 3.33.

Babar Azam - 3.50.

Wanindu Hasaranga - 4. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam has had an eminently forgettable tournament. If Pak fail to qualify, his and Rizwan’s failures is the major reason — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam miss his century by 96 runs 😘😭😭#PAKvSA Haris babar and Rizwan pic.twitter.com/hlTw5hW5hB — Awais Fareed🇵🇰 (@AwaisFareed91) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam in the T20 World Cup 2022:



Innings: 4

Runs: 14

Average: 3.5

Strike Rate: 46.6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam



Choked in 2017 CT Knockouts

Choked in 2018 Asia Cup Virtual Knockout Match

Choked in 2021 T20i WC Knockouts

Choked in 2022 Asia Cup Knockouts

Choked in 2022 t20i WC Virtual Knockout Match



There won't be a better Choker in Cricket History than Babar Azam 😂 — Aslam (@43and49allout) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam batting Highlights of this World Cup#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/vFPlwIqKpZ — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam World Cup summed up today pic.twitter.com/ljSGANjMpG — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 3, 2022

I don’t know man this is the worst worst form of Babar Azam I’ve ever seen since his debut this is not the Babar Azam we used to know — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 3, 2022