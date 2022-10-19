T20 World Cup 2022: Brilliant Campher powers Ireland past Scotland to stay alive in tournament

Campher bailed out Ireland from a spot of bother while chasing a challenging 177-run target and took his side home with one over to spare in the first round Group B match.

The win infused a fresh lease of life to Ireland's T20 World Cup campaign, which had a stuttering start as they lost by 31 runs to Zimbabwe in the opener.

In trouble at 61 for 4 in the 10th over, Campher (72 not out) joined hands with George Dockrell (39 not out) as the duo shared 119 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand to chase down the target comfortably in the end.

Campher decorated his quick fire 32-ball knock with seven fours and two sixes, while Dockrell hit four boundaries and one maximum.

Lorcan Tucker (20), captain Andy Balbarinie (14) and Harry Tector (14) were the other notable scorers for Ireland.

Campher's exploits with the bat came after the all-rounder turned out to be the pick of bowlers for Ireland with figures of 2/9 from his two overs of right-arm medium fast bowling.

Earlier, Michael Jones also hit his maiden T20I fifty, a blazing 55-ball 86, to power Scotland to 176 for 5.

Captain Richie Berrington (37), Matthew Cross (28) and Michael Leask (17 not out) also played useful hands for the Scots.

Scotland did not have the best of starts after opting to bat, losing George Munsey early before Jones and Cross shared 59 runs for the second wicket to stabilise the innings.

After Cross' dismissal, Jones stitched 77 runs with skipper Berrington and a quick 33 runs off just 16 balls with Leask before perishing in the penultimate over.

Besides Campher, Mark Adair (1/23) and Josh Little (1/30) scalped a wicket each for the Irishmen.

Both Scotland, who stunned West Indies by 42 runs in their opener, and Ireland are on two points from as many games and in contention to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the showpiece.

Ireland will take on the West Indies in their last first round match on Friday (October 21), while Scotland will be up against Zimbabwe.