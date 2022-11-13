T20 World Cup 2022: Champion England's performance in every edition since 2007

Having won the trophy back in 2010, Jos Buttler's side won their second T20 World Cup trophy, with a five-wicket win over Pakistan. Not only were they crowned T20 champions, but the occasion was a historic one, as England became the first-ever team in men's cricket history to win the T20 and ODI World Cup at the same time.

Having won the ODI World Cup at home in 2019, the Three Lions walked off with their head held high as they proved themselves as one of the best white-ball teams to have graced the game.

As we soak in England's feat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, let's take a look at how England fared in the past T20 World Cups. England have become a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket, having made it to the knockout stages consistently over the past few years.

2007 T20 World Cup:

In the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won the India, England failed to make it to the knockout stages.

The four teams to have qualified for the semis were New Zealand, Pakistan, India and Australia. It was a dream final, with India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan, and winning the maiden T20 World Cup.

England had a dismal outing, as they finished at the bottom of the group, losing all their group stage matches.

2009 T20 World Cup:

In the second edition of the T20 World Cup, previous edition's runner-up Pakistan clinched their first T20 WC with a win over Sri Lanka in the final.

Like the inaugural edition, the tournament was played in a four-group format, with England being placed in Group B, alongside Pakistan and Netherlands. England topped the group, winning one and losing one. Though England made it to the Super 8s, they once again failed to enter the knockouts.

They registered just one win out of four in the Super 8s, as they failed to qualify for the semis.

2010 T20 World Cup:

After failing to make it to the knockout stages in the previous two editions, England made amends in the following World Cup and how! The Three Lions handed Ashes rival Australia to win their maiden T20 World Cup.

Having started their tournament on a losing note, after falling to West Indies in their opener, England won all their matches to become the first non-Asian team to lift the T20 World Cup.

2012 T20 World Cup:

The 2012 World Cup saw a new winner in West Indies as the Caribbean nation defeated hosts Sri Lanka in the final.

Defending champions England, finished second in the group stage, with one win from three matches, but failed to qualify for the semis. In the Super 8s, England won just one out of three matches, as they crashed out of the tournament.

2014 T20 World Cup:

England endured a tough run once again as they crashed out in the Super 10s stage. Placed along side, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and Netherlands, England registered just one win to finish fourth on the table.

Sri Lanka went on to win their maiden T20 World title, defeating former champions India in the final.

2016 T20 World Cup:

From the 2016 T20 World Cup, England's fortunes turned around as they made it a habit of entering the knockout stages. In 2016, England reached the final, but fell to West Indies. The Windies became the first team to win two T20 World Cup titles.

Incidentally, England's win at the MCG on Sunday, sees them join Windies as only the second team to win a second T20 World Cup.

2021 T20 World Cup:

In the 2021 World Cup, England crashed out in the semis. England qualified for the semis, after topping Group 1. Placed alongside Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh, England enjoyed a strong show as they won four out of their five group stage matches.

Facing New Zealand in the semifinals, the Eoin Morgan-led England side fell to a five-wicket loss. Australia, who had defeated Pakistan in the semifinals, went on to win their maiden T20 World Cup, with an eight wicket win over New Zealand.

2022 T20 World Cup:

England win their second T20 World Cup title. Having taken over the reigns from Eoin Morgan just six months back, Buttler led from the front as England enjoyed a superb show in Australia.

In the group stage, England fell to one loss, while their match against Australia was washed out. The one defeat the Three Lions suffered was a shocking loss to minnows Ireland. But that loss seemed in the distant past, England, who finished behind New Zealand in the Group stage, handed India a thrashing 10-wicket defeat in the semifinals to set up a final clash against Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and England were eyeing their second T20 title and Ben Stokes, a man for the big occasions, hit the winning runs as England clinched a five-wicket win to be crowned champions.

England has now stamped their authority as the best T20 side, as they are the reigning ODI and T20 World Champions.