T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland storm into Super 12s round; West Indies knocked out after second defeat

The win took Ireland to the round-of- Super 12s where they will be joined by the winner of the second match of the day at the same venue between Zimbabwe and Scotland.

The loss to Ireland was the second for Windies in the tournament after they were shocked by Scotland in the first match.

Though the Caribbeans rallied quickly to beat Zimbabwe in their second match, the loss to Irealnd brought their campaign to an early end at the ICC marquee event currently being held Down Under.

Taking first use of the wicket after winning the toss, West Indies crawled to 146 for five with the returning Brandon King top scoring with an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls.

In reply, Paul Stirling anchored the Ireland run chase with an 66 off 48 balls as they romped home with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and decided to bat first with King returning in place of Sharmarh Brooks, while Ireland were fielding an unchanged XI.

Disciplined bowling by the Irishmen saw them restrict the Caribbean side to 146, with Gareth Delany being the pick of the bowlers -- taking a career-best figures of three for -16.

In reply, seasoned campaigner Stirling, who opened the innings was in full flow as they won with 2-3 overs to spare.

"Incredible day for us, to get over the line in the fashion we did was amazing. Nathan Hauritz came up with the plan to keep it simple and be defensive, knowing they would come hard. Personally it's a dream come true, delighted. Campher's knock the other day gave us a chance and now we're through. Look forward to the next few weeks," said Delany, who was adjudged the Player of The Match.

Windies skipper Pooran cut a sorry figure at the presentation ceremony and was at loss of words to describe his team's debacle.

"It's tough, we haven't batted well in this tournament and didn't today either. Ireland batted fantastically and bowled well. King is batting well, Alzarri bowled well. But we are disappointed and have disappointed the fans back home," Pooran said.

As expected, his opposite number -- Andy Balbirinie -- was ecstatic.

"It means everything, we had a disappointing loss last year. We changed a lot of things. To come back and beat two-time champions is delightful. Once we put ourselves in the super-12s, anything can happen. We can play three games here which can be great. It was a really good wicket today. His batting made it easier for me and vice-versa, Tucker and the bowlers were superb. Proud day to be Irish," he said.

West Indies are the only team to have won ICC T20 World Cup twice, taking the 2012 and 2016 titles, but for now, they will be heading home early after a dismal campaign Down Under this time.