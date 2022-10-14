T20 World Cup 2022: List of players approaching milestones heading into show-piece event in Australia

The round 1 will see eight teams divided into two groups of four with each team facing the remaining three teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches. The winner and runner up of the two groups will then progress to the Super 12 stage.

The Super 12 will then see 12 teams divided into two groups of six with each team facing the remaining five teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches. The two toppers from each group will then progress to the semifinals.

T20 World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers to Highest Wicket-Takers – Top Performers of Every Edition Since 2007

While the round 1 group stage starts on October 16 and concludes on October 21, the Super 12 stage will start on October 22 and conclude on November 6. The semifinals will take place on November 9 and November 10, while the final will take place on November 13.

With 45 matches set to be played and 16 teams in action, there is opportunity for many players to reach milestones in the shortest format on the international stage as well as overall T20s.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well as Australia's David Warner will have a chance to eclipse a T20 World Cup milestone currently held by former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene.

T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament List: Player of the Series of Every Edition So Far

Rohit and Kohli will also be in the race for top-scorer spot in T20 internationals along with New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who makes his seventh T20 World Cup appearance.

Rohit is the only player to have played in all editions of the T20 World from 2007 to 2021. The Indian skipper and New Zealand stalwart will also battle for most sixes in T20Is.

Here is a look at the players closing in on milestones in T20 World Cups, T20Is and overall T20s heading into the show-piece event in Australia:

Rohit Sharma (India) The India skipper with 3737 runs is the current leading run-scorer in T20Is. He is 263 runs away from becoming the first player to score 4000 runs on the international stage in the shortest format. Rohit with 847 runs is also 153 runs away from completing 1000 runs and 170 runs away from surpassing Jayawardene, the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups. Rohit is also 8 fours away from surpassing the current leader for most fours in T20Is, Ireland's Paul Stirling, who has scored 344 fours so far and also has chance to extend that record before India play their next official T20I. Virat Kohli (India) The star India batter with 3712 runs is currently second highest run-scorer in T20 internationals and is 288 runs away from completing 4000 runs. In the T20 World Cup, Kohli has so far scored 845 runs and is 155 runs away from 1000 runs in shortest format's show-piece event. David Warner (Australia) The Aussie opener with 2850 runs is 150 runs away from becoming the seventh player to complete 3000 runs in T20Is. He is also 5 appearances away from 100 caps in T20Is. Warner is 238 runs away from 1000 runs in T20 World Cups. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) The veteran Kiwi opener with 3531 runs is the third highest run-scorer in T20Is and is second on the list for most sixes in T20Is with 173 maximums, five behind leader Rohit Sharma, who has smashed 178 sixes so far. Shakib Al Hasan (Banglades), Tim Southee (New Zealand) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) The trio will battle for the top spot in most wickets in T20Is. Shakib and Southee are currently tied for most wickets with 122 scalps each, while Rashid is on 118 wickets. The Bangladesh skipper is also the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups with 41 wickets and also two runs shy of 700 runs in the show-piece event. Other players close to milestones Babar Azam (Pakistan) - The Pakistan skipper is 8 appearances away from 100 T20I caps and also 8 fours away from 350 fours in T20Is. David Miller (South Africa) - The Proteas batter is 125 runs away from completing 9000 runs in T20 cricket overall Alex Hales (England) - The England batter is 132 runs away from completing 2000 runs in T20Is. Hardik Pandya (India) - The India all-rounder is 11 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Rishabh Pant (India) - The India wicketkeeper-batter is 39 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Devon Conway (New Zealand) - The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter is 20 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia) - The captain of the associate nation is 73 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Dawid Malan (England) - The English batter is 161 runs away from completing 8000 runs in T20 cricket overall. Dinesh Karthik (India) - The veteran India wicketkeeper is 73 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket overall. Jos Buttler (England) - The England skipper is 1 appearance away from 100 T20I caps. Liam Livingstone (England) - The big-hitting English all-rounder is 23 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket overall. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) - The Windies skipper is 83 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket overall. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - The Bangladeshi seamer is 6 scalps away from 100 wickets in T20Is. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - The Pakistan spearhead is 3 scalps away from 50 wickets in T20Is. KL Rahul (India) - The Indian opener is 9 maximums away from a 100 sixes in T20Is. Matthew Cross (Scotland) - The Scottish batter is 39 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Moeen Ali (England) - The English all-rounder is 13 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - The Aussie all-rounder is 20 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is. Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) - The Afghan opener is 40 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is.