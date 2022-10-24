T20 World Cup 2022: Rain has the last laugh in Hobart as South Africa and Zimbabwe share points

The Group 2 match between the African neighbours had been reduced to a nine-over affair after a rain delay of more than two hours.

After a terrible start, Zimbabwe made 79 for five, thanks to a nice little cameo from Wessly Madhevere, who made an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls.

Zimbabwe were also awarded five penalty runs after the relay throw from fine leg hit wicket-keeper/batter Quinton de Kock's glove sitting on the ground.

In reply, De Kock lead the Proteas run chase as he blasted 23 off the first over bowled by Tendai Chatara.

It started pouring heavily again as the match resumed and the target was revised to 64 off 7 overs.

De Kock kept firing on all cylinders and made an unbeaten 48 off 17 balls, but another round of heavy downpour -- with the South Africa score reading 51/0 after three overs -- brought curtains to the came.

As per ICC rules minimum five overs are required to constitute a game.

Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat in their Super 12 game.

After a pitch inspection at 9.10pm local time (3:40pm IST), the umpires decided to have nine-over-a-side match starting 9.35pm local time (4.05pm IST).

Powerplay was to be of three overs each, but with South Africa's target revised due to further downpour, it was brought down to two overs during their chase.

Rain had also delayed the toss for the game and returned after the conclusion of the national anthems, forcing the groundsmen to bring the covers on at Bellerive Oval.

Zimbabwe were playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland.

South African captain Temba Bavuma who said at the toss that he would also have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis method that could have come into the picture later on.

The Proteas picked four pacers and one spinner for the game.

In the end, it did not matter as the rain had the last laugh.