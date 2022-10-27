T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw breaks THIS record! Check out

The left-hander reached the three-figure mark off 52 balls to hit the first hundred of the ongoing ICC 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under.

He is the also first South African to score a ICC T20 World Cup hundred.

Eventually, he was dismissed for 109 and his 56-ball blitzkrieg had seven hits to the fence and eight over it with the Proteas amassing 205 for five after taking first use of the wicket at the SCG.

The 33-year-old now has the fourth-fastest hundred in an ICC T20 World Cup.

West Indies' Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest and second-fastest hundreds -- off 47 (2016) and 50 (2007) balls -- respectively while New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, who got to his 100 off 51 balls against Bangladesh in 2012 is third on the list.

It was also Rossouw's second consecutive hundred in the shortest format of the game, following his 100 against Indian in the third T20I at Indore, recently, as he became the first player from a full-member cricketing country to score back-to-back hundreds in T20s.

France's Gustav McKeon is the only other batter to have accomplished this feat.

In that match at the Holkar Stadium, which was a dead-rubber after India had won the first two matches, Rossouw kept the disappointments of two consecutive ducks from as many games aside and smashed a sensational 48-ball 100 and propelled the Proteas to a 49-run consolation win which helped the visitors avoid a series cleansweep.

On Thursday at SCG, Rossouw justified South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma's decision to bat first after winning the toss, whereas the general trend in the tournament has been to field first.

Coming to the crease after the fall of Bavuma in the opening over, Rossouw added 168 runs for the second wicket with wicketkeeper/batter Quinton de Kock (who made 63 off 38 balls with seven boundaries and three sixers) which too is a record for the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in ICC T20 World Cup history.

They surpassed the previos best of 166 put together by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara against the West Indies in the 2010 edition held in the Caribbean

For the records, Rossouw's century is only the 10th since the inaugural edition of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa.

At SCG, both the teams made one change with Bangladesh bringing in Mehidy Hasan Miraz in place of Yasir Ali and South Africa including Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Lungi Ngidi.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa are currently looking for their first win of the tournament. Their first match against Zimbabwe got washed out and the points were shared. However, Bangladesh are coming off a win against the Netherlands.