T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan smashes 20-ball fifty against South Africa in Sydney

The all-rounder along with a strong batting display from his partner Iftikhar Ahmed propelled Pakistan to 185 for nine after electing to bat. He walked into the middle in a precarious situation when they were 95 for the loss of 5 wickets in 13 overs. He first anchored the innings and shared a stand of 82 runs with Iftikhar in 35 balls.

Shadab cleared his intentions with the bat early in the innings and hit spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for a four and a six. He then launched an assault against pacer Anrich Nortje for a couple of fours and a maximum.

Besides Shadab, Iftikhar made 51 in 35 balls and revived his team as they were reeling at 43/4 in the seventh over. Shadab struck four sixes and three fours in his whirlwind knock.

Shadab, later, shined with the ball as well and gave South Africa two major blows when he dismissed set Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in a single over and pushed the Proteas on the backfoot.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan lost an early wicket in Mohammed Rizwan, who played on after being cramped for room by a Wayne Parnell delivery that nipped back just enough to create problems for the batter. It was yet another occasion in the ongoing showpiece that Pakistan failed to get a promising start.

Drafted into the squad as a reinforcement for an injured Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris came in at the fall of the first wicket and immediately started finding the fence. With the help of three sixes and two fours, Haris smashed 28 off 11 balls. However, Haris was trapped in front of the wicket by Anrich Nortje after the batter shuffled across to play the ball through midwicket but failed to connect.

Haris reviewed but the decision stayed as Pakistan, from 38 for one, slipped to 43 for four in a span of two overs. The in-form Iftikhar, along with Mohammad Nawaz (28 off 22 balls), steadied the innings with a partnership of 52 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was out lbw to left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi.