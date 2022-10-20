Cricket
T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka ride on Kusal Mendis heroics to enter Super 12 as O'Dowd knock goes in vain

Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka are through to the Super 12 phase.

Bengaluru, October 20: Kusal Mendis proved to be the difference between the two sides as Max O'Dowd waged a lone battle which just was not enough for the Dutch as Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs in their last Group A encounter at the Geelong, Australia in the round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to enter the Super 12 phase.

After suffering a shock loss to Namibia in their opening game, the Asian champions got their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins in the ICC marquee event Down Under.

In a must-win game for both the teams, Dasun Shanka opted to bat first after winning the toss t the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Mendis made a brisk 79 off 44 balls to help his team register to a moderate score of 162 for six.

In reply, O'Dowd waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 73 off 53 balls as the Dutch fell short by 16 runs.

More to follow..

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 13:25 [IST]
