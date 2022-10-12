T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. T20I record at Sydney Cricket Ground

A total of 11 T20I matches have so far been played at the SCG and Australia have won 7 of them and lost 3. One match ended in a no result. India have played 4 T20Is at the SCG and they have won 3 of them while losing one.

2 T20I stats at SCG

Highest total: 221/5 by Australia

Highest total, India: 200/3

Lowest total: 117/9 by New Zealand

Lowest total, India: 174/7

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 234

Highest score: Shane Watson: 124

Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 85

Most 6s: Shane Watson: 10

Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 8

Highest partnership: S Watson / D Warner: 99

Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / R Sharma: 78

Most wickets: Adam Zampa: 8

Most wickets, India: Krunal Pandya: 4

Best bowling: Josh Hazlewood: 4/12

Best bowling, India: Krunal Pandya: 4/36

3 SCG pitch report

In T20Is, the SCG often gives batsmen a good chance to score some quick runs. The pitch is not like MCG, Gabba or Perth where the ball gets good amount of bounce and carry but it rather plays a tad slow and the spinners too fancy their chances here. Perhaps, the one of the very frontline Australian ground where the tweakers love to roll their arm over.

4 Sydney Weather in October, November

Sydney generally experiences mild weather in October, warm but not too warm as temperature hovers around 22 degrees. We can also expect some rainy days in Sydney in October and November. It is a reasonable period for cricket in Sydney.

5 SCG info

Established: 1854

Capacity: 48000

Host association: New South Wales

Boundary length: 93 M (Straight) x 73 M (Square)

SCG T20 Average score: 160