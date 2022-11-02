T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli surpasses Mahela Jayawardene to become most prolific run-scorer in tournament

Kohli - became the most prolific run-scorer in the showpiece event - in the Super 12 league match against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 here at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday (November 2).

Kohli became the second-highest run-getter in the tournament's history when he scored 12 runs against South Africa in the previous game. However, he failed to get past Jayawardene's record by getting dismissed early in Perth.

Against Bangladesh, Kohli tucked left-arm pacer, Taskin Ahmed, for a single off his hip and went past Jayawardena's 1016. Kohli took just 23 innings to claim this milestone in his name, eight innings quicker than the Sri Lankan.

The Indian batting maestro - who is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 220 runs in four innings - has scored in the 23 innings at an average of over 85 and a strike rate of 131.

Kohli averages 220 in the ongoing competition and has scored runs at a strike rate of 144.73 and also slammed three fifties in four innings. Kohli scored another impressive 64 (not out) off 44 balls in the game and helped India post a respectable total of 184 for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Despite a lean trot earlier in the year, 33-year-old Kohli found his groove in the Asia Cup and in bilateral series against Australia and South Africa leading up to the event and hit the ground running in the much-anticipated meeting with Pakistan at the MCG in front of over 90,000 people to begin his tournament.

Runs against the Netherlands pushed Kohli closer towards the thousand mark, and despite a blip against South Africa, he joined Jayawardena as the only man to boast a four-figure tally.