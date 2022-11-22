T20 World Cup 2024: Hosts, Format, Number of Teams, Qualified Teams - All You Need To Know

The 2024 edition will see a new format, more teams and a first time cricket global event host in USA. There will be a total of 55 matches and the tournament is scheduled to be held in June 2024.

The next show-piece event will see the number of teams in the tournament proper increase from 16 to 20. This also means the number of matches will increase.

The 20 teams will compete in two phases before the knockouts, but in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 edition.

Here is all you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2024 Format, Number of Teams and Qualified Teams:

T20 World Cup 2024 Format The new format will see the 20 qualified teams divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams in each group advance to the Super Eight phase. In Super 8 stage, the remaining teams will be split in two groups of four, from which the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, which includes the two semi-finals and a final. How are the 20 teams determined? The hosts USA and West Indies qualify automatically as hosts and take the first two spots, while they will be joined by 10 other teams based on performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14. The top four teams from the 2022 edition Super 12 stage qualified for the next edition, and will be joined by the next two best ranked teams. The further eight teams will be determined by regional qualifiers from Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia-Pacific and Europe. Africa, Asia and Europe will have two qualification spots, with one spot for both the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions. List of Qualified Teams so far Team Qualification Path West Indies Hosts USA Hosts Australia 2022 T20WC top eight finish England 2022 T20WC top eight finish India 2022 T20WC top eight finish Netherlands 2022 T20WC top eight finish New Zealand 2022 T20WC top eight finish Pakistan 2022 T20WC top eight finish South Africa 2022 T20WC top eight finish Sri Lanka 2022 T20WC top eight finish Afghanistan T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off Bangladesh T20I rankings at Nov 14 cut-off