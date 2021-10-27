Cricket
T20 World Cup: Another proud moment but from here on we have to lift our level: Namibia skipper

By Pti

Abu Dhabi, Oct 27: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus called his team's win over Scotland in Super 12s as another proud moment of its maiden T20 World cup campaign but wants his players to lift their game against top teams in the competition.

Namibia next play Afghanistan, followed by Pakistan, New Zealand and India.

"Delighted to get another World Cup win, another proud moment for the team. From here on we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully we can execute on those days," Erasmus said after the four-wicket win.

Namibia had to dig deep to chase down 110. "It was always about showing good intent. Luckily we got few partnerships to get over the line. Ruben (Trumpelmann) sets high standards. By his own admission he hasn't hit the straps but very delighted that he came out here and executed.

"That allowed us to start well and throw the first punch. Quite big (celebrating the victory), pretty proud moment. We savour this with the small Namibian group out here and all the people back home. Small but very proud country. We owe it to them back home," added the captain.

Scotland stand-in skipper Richard Berrington said his team was 20-30 runs short. "Hard to recover after that sort of a first over (where they lost three wickets). We just needed to get a partnership. I thought Leask and Cross played well. 120 would have given us a better chance," he said.

"It was important we put the Afghanistan game behind us. We were confident today, but we didn't execute. We have few days to reflect and recover," he said.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 23:45 [IST]
