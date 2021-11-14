T20 World Cup final, Australia vs New Zealand Toss Update: Finch invites Williamson to bat first

Australia remain unchanged in the summit clash of the trans-Tasman rivalry while New Zealand have replaced injured Devon Conway with Tim Seifert.

After winning the toss yet again in the showpiece event, Finch said: "We'll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We're playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. (Adam) Zampa has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully, that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn't matter at all."

Meanwhile, Blackcaps captain Williamson said he would have opted to field had he won the toss. "We would have fielded as well. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. We have one obvious change: (Devon) Conway is out and (Tim) Seifert is in. It is a shame that he misses but as a team, we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitchell Santner is a world-class operator and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments," Williamson said after the toss.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.