T20 World Cup: I'm gonna be broke by the time we get home: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine

Defending a low total, the Zimbabwean bowlers put up a clinical display to outfox the favoured Pakistan batters. Bowling the final over, Brad Evans held onto his nerves as he finished the job for Zimbabwe, while all rounder Sikandar Raza bowled a scintillating spell to set up the win.

Raza's 3/25 set Zimbabwe up for a stunner over heavyweights Pakistan. While the on-field action left us at the edge of our seats, the off-field action always brings a smile on one's face. Zimbabwe came to the Super 12 stage through the group stage. Ahead of the world cup, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine had made a promise to Raza.

Raza was seen signalling his skipper and tapping his wrist. When asked about the incident during the post-match presentation ceremony, player-of-the-match Raza, "When we were coming to Australia, I said to my captain, 'If you become Man of the Match, pick any watch from the catalogue and I'll buy you. But if I win Man of the Match, then you're gonna buy me one. So I'm just reminding him that you now owe me three watches now actually."

When the Zimbabwe skipper was asked about this during the presentation ceremony, Ervine said, "Raza came to the party and picked up crucial wickets in the middle. I think he's got three Man of the Matches so I'm gonna be broke by the time we get home."

Meanwhile, talking about the stunning win over Pakistan, Ervine said," It's so special. The work that we did to get into the Super 12. We didn't want our tournament to end there. We wanted to come in and play good cricket against top teams and proud we did that today. We did exceptionally well today."

Following the match, Zimbabwe, who shared points with South Africa in their first Super 12 match, now have three points from two games and are placed third on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side's concerns have grown, having fallen to two straight losses. After falling to a narrow loss to arch-rivals India in their opener, heavyweights Pakistan's chances of making it to the semifinals were dealt a big blow as they lost to minnows Zimbabwe. With no points from two games, Pakistan are currently placed fifth on the points table.