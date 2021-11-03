T20 World Cup: India vs Afghanistan, Live Updates: India take on Afghanistan in crunch tie in Abu Dhabi

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side were unimpressive in their first two games, as they fell to Pakistan and then New Zealand. The two big losses put Kohli's team on the brink of elimination. On Wednesday, the pre-tournament favourites, will have to notch up a big win if they are to keep their slim chances of making it to the semifinals alive.

The dominant India batting line-up failed to impress in both games, with Pakistan notching up a crushing 10-wicket win over India, while New Zealand hammered India by 8-wickets. Kohli's side are yet to open their account on the points table.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have notched up two wins and lost one so far. The Afghans got their tournament underway with a thumping 130 run win over Scotland. In their second match, Pakistan handed Afghanistan a narrow five-wicket defeat, before Nabi's side bounced back with a 62-run win over Namibia.

In the Group 2 points table, the Mohammad Nabi-led side lie second on the points table with four points from three matches. On the other hand, India are languishing at fifth place with 0 points.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the India vs Afghanistan Super 12 match:

Auto Refresh Feeds An hour to go for the toss of the big game tonight. Captain Kohli lost the toss in the last two matches, will the skipper find lady luck tonight at the toss? If India lose tonight against Afghanistan, the Men in Blues' chances of making it to the semifinals will be over. Talk about getting into the groove 💪 👍@imVkohli | @ImRo45 #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/utXY9tSOKE — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2021 India lie at the brink of elimination after registering two back-to-back losses. Virat Kohli's side will have to notch up a win tonight against Afghanistan to keep their slim chances of making it to the semis alive. Afghanistan on the other hand have won two and lost one game. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage of India's all-important clash against Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch updates and match highlights. Match gets underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30pm IST.