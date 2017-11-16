TA Sekar steps down as Delhi Daredevils' director

Bengaluru, November 16: Delhi Daredevils said on Thursday that TA Sekar has stepped down as its Team Director citing personal reasons.

Former India fast bowler Sekar was with the IPL franchise since the first season dating back to 2008.

Daredevils Chief Executive Hemant Dua confirmed Sekar's decision and said he will no longer be a part of the DD.

"We respect Sekar's decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have Sekar in our midst going forward, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position."

"Sekar was an invaluable asset to the franchise and his departure leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill," he said.

Sekar said that he was humbled by the support accorded by the GMR Group.

"It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I am grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege being part of the franchise since its inception," he said.