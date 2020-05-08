Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 1: ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers

Both teams have played 3 matches in the league thus far. The Chiayi Swingers have won 1 and lost remaining games, whereas the ICCT Smashers is yet to open the account. The teams are now familiar with the conditions after playing several matches over the last weekend.

Chiayi Swingers looks strong on the field with likes of Saurabh Hajari and Vishwajit. S. Tawar in their side. The team will hope to continue their run in all three departments of the game.

On the other side, ICCT Smashers will be hoping to make a comeback after a forgettable show in Group stages.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain bright and sunny during the first Qualifier match at 9:00 AM (IST) on 9 May 2020. The average temperature is likely to remain around 29 degree Celsius, with 66% humidity. Light winds with a speed of 6 km/h will be followed from the South-east side.

Probable Playing XI

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani (WK), Sanjay Zaveri, Arya Shah, Mohit Gour, Sandeep Patel, Shrey Doshi, Devang Shah, Rajesh Mehta, Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Nirav Shah

Chiayi Swingers: Rajsingh Chandan (WK), Devesh Barshilia, Saurabh Hajari, Vishwajit. S.tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevgan, Pruthvi. S. More, Nitish Nair, Yogesh Rajput, Prashant Lokhande, Deepak Mishra

Captain: Vishwajit. S. Tawar

Vice-Captain: Devang Shah

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers - Vinit Chattrani, Raj Singh Chandan

Batsmen - Saurabh Hajari

All-Rounders - Devang Shah, Nirav Shah, Sandeep Patel, Rajesh Mehta, Shrey Doshi, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Pruthvi S. More, Sidhesh Pilankar

Bowlers - Dirvesh Jain.

Date: 9 May 2020

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground

Live streaming: Sports Tiger Application