Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 3: Chiayi Swingers vs PCCT United

By

Bengaluru, May 8: Some prolific playing has been sighted till now in the inaugural season of Taipei T-10 League. Chiayi Swingers will come face to face with PCCT United in the third qualifier of the league on 9 May 2020 at 1 PM (IST).

Out of the three group games played till now by both the teams, Chiayi Swingers have managed to win only 1 match. Whereas the PCCT United have been able to claim 2 out of the 3 team matches and are currently standing at the second position of the Group B points tally.

The PCCT United seems to be strong on the paper with an added advantage over Chiayi Swingers. Both teams under the leadership of their respective captains will aim to put their best foot forward.

Weather Report:

The sky is expected to cover with intermittent clouds with minimum chances of precipitation during the match. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 59% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XI

Chiayi Swingers: Rajsingh Chandan (WK), Devesh Barshilia, Saurabh Hajari, Vishwajit. S.tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevgan, Pruthvi. S. More, Nitish Nair, Yogesh Rajput, Prashant Lokhande, Deepak Mishra

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli(wk), Danish Mehmood, Meer Shuib Farooque, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Usman

Captain: Vishwajit. S. Tawar

Vice-Captain: Shahjad Khan Muhammad

Best 14:

Asif Tanoli, Devesh Barshilia, Pruthvi S. More, Saurabh Hajari, Rajesh Mehta, Shrey Doshi, Danish Mehmood, Muhammad Mujahid, Dirvesh Jain, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Usman, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Meer Shuib Farooque

Match Details

Date: 9 May 2020

Time: 1:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger Application

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga will not resume on June 20
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue