Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 3: Chiayi Swingers vs PCCT United

Out of the three group games played till now by both the teams, Chiayi Swingers have managed to win only 1 match. Whereas the PCCT United have been able to claim 2 out of the 3 team matches and are currently standing at the second position of the Group B points tally.

The PCCT United seems to be strong on the paper with an added advantage over Chiayi Swingers. Both teams under the leadership of their respective captains will aim to put their best foot forward.

Weather Report:

The sky is expected to cover with intermittent clouds with minimum chances of precipitation during the match. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 59% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XI

Chiayi Swingers: Rajsingh Chandan (WK), Devesh Barshilia, Saurabh Hajari, Vishwajit. S.tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevgan, Pruthvi. S. More, Nitish Nair, Yogesh Rajput, Prashant Lokhande, Deepak Mishra

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli(wk), Danish Mehmood, Meer Shuib Farooque, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Usman

Captain: Vishwajit. S. Tawar

Vice-Captain: Shahjad Khan Muhammad

Best 14:

Asif Tanoli, Devesh Barshilia, Pruthvi S. More, Saurabh Hajari, Rajesh Mehta, Shrey Doshi, Danish Mehmood, Muhammad Mujahid, Dirvesh Jain, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Usman, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Meer Shuib Farooque

Match Details

Date: 9 May 2020

Time: 1:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger Application