Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam 11 Fantasy Tips Match 8: Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons

While the Daredevils are currently placed third in the Group A standings with one win and one loss, Dragons are at the bottom of the Group A table. This will also be the second consecutive match for the Dragons and they would be aiming to gain momentum from the first game itself.

After losing the first game. Taiwan Daredevils made a stunning comeback and grabbed a solid win in their previous encounter. The team will be looking to carry on their winning momentum against Dragons.

Taiwan Dragons, on the other hand, suffered a big defeat in their first encounter. The batsmen failed to chase 74 in 10 overs and gave away easy wickets. The team would be hoping to see a better batting performance this time around and would be itching to get a win.

Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday but we can expect a full match between these two teams. The temperature is expected to be around 30 Degrees Celsius.

Probable XI

Taiwan Daredevils: Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, George Klopper (C), Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Louis van Nierkerk, Ben Hall (WK), Charl Toua, Alan Slade, Thomas Nel

Taiwan Dragons: Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed (WK), Rishi Josula (C), Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart

Captain: George Klopper

Vice-Captain: Athula Senadeera

Best 14

Wicketkeepers - Ben Hall, Asif Hameed

Batsmen - Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Bivan Singh, Louis van Nierkerk, Rishi Josula

All-Rounders - Adam Hopkins, Jeff Black, George Klopper

Bowlers - Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart

Match Details

Date: 2nd May, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Stream on SportsTiger Application