Take your time, you owe explanation to no one: Ravi Shastri on Simone Biles' withdrawal from Olympics

The 24-year-old Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, had withdrawn from the women's team final on Tuesday (July 27) and all-around final on Wednesday (July 28) to focus on her mental health.

"Take your time @Simone_Biles. You have earned the right to owe it to yourself at this tender age. 48 hours or 48 days it might take. Just do it Champion. You owe no explanation to no one. @naomiosaka, you too. God bless you girls #Olympics," Shastri - who is in the United Kingdom with the Indian national Test side for the upcoming series against England - wrote on his Twitter handle.

In his comments, Shastri also referred to star Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who had mentioned about the mental toll of her profession as the reason for her third-round exit at the Olympics.

A five-time World all-around champion, Biles, who had won four individual gold medals in Rio Olympics, had brought the spotlight back on mental health after she decided to withdraw. The Indian cricket team's first Test series in the new World Test Championship cycle starts with the five-match series against England, starting August 4.

"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my wellbeing," she had said. Following her decision, Biles received support from different corners of the world with fans and celebrities in different fields taking to social media to express themselves.

(With PTI inputs)