Cricket Tanush Kotian's Spin Secret: 'Dueling' with Ajinkya Rahane, Senior Players at Mumbai Nets Tanush Kotian discusses how bowling to experienced batters like Ajinkya Rahane at Mumbai nets has improved his off-spin skills, aiding his performance in matches. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 19:05 [IST]

Tanush Kotian, an off-spinner for India A, credits bowling against seasoned Mumbai batters like Ajinkya Rahane for honing his skills. Facing such experienced players in the nets has been instrumental in his development.

Kotian's efforts paid off as he claimed four wickets, helping India A restrict South Africa A to 299 for 9 on the first day of their four-day match.

In the Mumbai Ranji team, many players have represented India and excel against spin. Kotian believes this exposure has been beneficial. "They tell us about the areas where they will feel difficult to play an off-spinner, so, it helps us with the tactics and field placements," he explained after the day's play.

Guidance from Senior Players

Ajinkya Rahane, a former captain, and Shardul Thakur, the current captain, have been pivotal in guiding younger players like Kotian. Their insights and support have been invaluable in helping him perform at his best during matches. Kotian appreciates their mentorship and acknowledges their role in his growth as a cricketer.

Kotian shared how he applied his experience from Mumbai nets against South African batsmen. Initially, there was little spin due to moisture on the pitch. "When we spinners started bowling it was not spinning that much," he noted. They targeted Zubayr Hamsa and later Jordan Hermann to exploit any weaknesses.

Strategic Bowling Approach

After lunch, Kotian and his team focused on maintaining tight stump lines to restrict runs and aim for wickets before tea. This strategy proved effective as they managed to claim nine wickets by the end of the day. Such tactical planning is crucial in gaining an advantage over opponents.

Kotian's inclusion in the India squad came after senior spinner R Ashwin retired following the Brisbane Test against Australia last year. This opportunity has boosted his confidence significantly. Learning from India A coach Sunil Joshi has further enhanced his skills and understanding of international cricket dynamics.

Learning from Coaches

Sunil Joshi has been instrumental in teaching Kotian how to tackle batsmen from different countries like South Africa and Australia. "Sunil sir also has taught me a lot," Kotian said, emphasizing the importance of these sessions. The knowledge gained from coaches and teammates prepares him for future opportunities.

Kotian remains focused on learning as much as possible while performing well in every game. His ultimate goal is to represent India at the highest level, but for now, he is committed to improving his craft through continuous learning and practice.

With inputs from PTI