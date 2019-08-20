India Vs West Indies: Major stats and records between the two teams in Tests

India and West Indies rivalry goes a long way ever since the two teams first met each other way back in 1948/49 season. West Indies first played a Test series with India in 1948/49 when they toured India to play five-Test matches. The visitors won the series 1-0. India first landed on Caribbean shores for five-Test series in 1952/53. Hosts won the series 1-0.

First series win for India on Caribbean soil:

Team India first won a Test series against West Indies in the latter's backyard on their 1970/71 tour. Indians won the 5-Test series by a 1-0 margin. India won the second Test, played at Port of Spain by 7 wickets. It was Sunil Gavaskar's debut series.

Long wait for Team India:

After 1971, India had wait till 2006 to win their next Test series on Caribbean soil. Under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, Team India won the four-match series 1-0 as the remaining three match were drawn.

India's surge since 2000s:

The Indians toured West Indies in 2011 and 2016 and ended up winning on both the occasions. They won the series 1-0 under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2011 and in 2016 Team India won the series 2-0 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Head-to-Head records:

In between 1948-2018, India and West Indies faced each other in 96 matches. The Windies have won 30 games while India have come out victorious only on 20 occasions, and 46 ended in a draw. India's win/loss ratio against West Indies is 0.666 and average 33.23.

There was time when India could hardly win Test series against West Indies, let alone winning on Caribbean soil. However, Team India has had an upper hand over Windies since 2000s.

Batting Records:

Sunil Gavaskar has aggregated most runs between these two teams. He has played 27 Test against West Indies and scored 2749 runs at an average of 65.45. He slammed 13 centuries and 7 fifties.

Clive Lloyd tops the batting charts against India for West Indies. The legendary WIndies all-rounder has scored 2344 runs at an average of 58.60 in 28 Tests against India.

Rahul Dravid is the second Indian on the list with 1978 runs in 23 matches. Dravid slammed 5 tons and 13 half-centuries.

Shivnaraine Chandrapaul is the second highest run-scorer for the Windies against India with 2171 runs in 25 Tests. The stylish left-handed top-order batsman averaged 63.85 against India.

Bowling Records:

Kapil Dev has picked up most wickets for India against West Indies and the former India captain picked up 89 wickets in 25 matches.

Malcolm Marshall has picked up most wickets for West Indies against India. The legendary pacer has picked up 76 wickes in 17 Tests against India.

Anil Kumble is the second most successful Indian bowler against the Caribbeans with 74 wickets in 17 Tests.

Andy Roberts is the second most successful West Indies bowler against the Indians with 68 wickets in 14 Tests.

Current Indian captain Virat Kohli has played 12 Tests against West Indies and scored just 686 runs at an average of 45.73. When India last toured West Indies under Kohli's captaincy, the Indian skipper slammed his maiden double ton.