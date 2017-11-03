Team India likely to get business class upgrade for domestic air travels

New Delhi, Nov 3: Indian cricketers might just get relief from facing the hassles of travelling in economy class during their domestic air travels.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly planned to upgrade Team India's domestic air travels to business class after the cricketers have complained about facing a lot of inconveniences.

The cricketers expect some peace after a hectic game or a series while travelling but they are mobbed by enthusiastic fans for selfies and autographs throughout their journey.

The players have also complained about it on several occasions as to how their personal space, privacy and security comes at risk while travelling in the economy class by fellow passengers.

As per a report published in the Times of India, India skipper Virat Kohli has raised this issue with the board.

As per the report, tall players like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma struggle for leg-space in the second class. The team often has to spend a lot of time waiting for flights and their luggage at the lounge.

BCCI's acting president CK Khanna had also written a letter to his BCCI colleagues and proposed this upgrade.

Khanna, confirmed the news daily about sending such a proposal and said, "We should reconsider this and take a call on it."

Recently, former India captain Kapil Dev also raised similar concerns and opined the board should have purchased its personal aircraft for the travel of Team India.

Kapil was quoted by the news daily as saying, "Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago."

"I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don't see any reason why our players can't buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges," he further added.