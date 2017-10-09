Team India welcomed in traditional way in Guwahati - See pics

Guwahati, Oct 9: Team India cricketers were given a warm reception upon their arrival at Guwahati airport on Sunday (October 8).

Indian and Australian cricket teams arrived here for the second Twenty20 match at the newly-built Barsapara Stadium, which is getting ready to make its international debut.

Indian cricketers were welcomed in a traditional manner at the Guwahati airport and they were also seen sporting the state's traditional headgear known as 'jaapi'.

Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were all seen wearing the jaapi and clicking pictures.

"When in Assam, you must wear the jaapi. #TeamIndia members @manishpandeyinsta @akshar.patel @shikhardofficial and @hardikpandya93 look thrilled as they try out the traditional headgear," captioned a BCCI image shared on Instagram.

"Guwahati people welcomed us in their own Style.. loving it @hardikpandya93 @arunkanade 👌👌🙏🏼," wrote Dhawan on his Instagram handle.

About a thousand fans gathered at the airport to catch the arrival of the two teams as the city prepares itself for its first international match after a gap of seven years.

From their 2011 World Cup win to a new era under Virat Kohli much has changed since Guwahati hosted its last international match way back on November 28, 2010, when India beat New Zealand by 40 runs in an ODI.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) also has moved from the Nehru Stadium and 37,000 capacity Barsapara stadium now has become the new cricketing destination of the city.

Tickets for the match have been sold out well in advance and there is a long demand for more but ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain sounded helpless.

The mood was evident as fans shouted 'India India' at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport when both the teams arrived in the evening by a chartered flight.

Such was the craze that they did not even spare cricketer-turned-commentator Brett Lee, who was mobbed while coming out of the airport before being escorted by police.

There will be an official opening of the ACA Barsapara Stadium by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ahead of the match and many VVIPs including governor Jagdish Mukhi are invited.

India are 1-0 up in the series after the win in Ranchi on Saturday (October 7) and would look to seal the series here before the two teams head to Hyderabad for the last match.

(With inputs from agencies)