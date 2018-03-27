Teammates want 'rogue' David Warner out of team hotel?

'It's like a soap opera!' - Du Plessis on 'bizarre' Test series

It has been reported that Warner, who stepped down from the vice-captaincy of Australian team, enraged his already distraught teammates by partying with some non-cricket friends in the team hotel and swilled champagne all over the floor.

ALSO READ: CA QUIZZES WARNER, SMITH

The event, Fox Sports says, happened before CA Head of Integrity Iain Roy met players and support staff in question to obtain details about the ball tampering issue.

Some of the teammates was trying to reach Warner through the players' Whatsapp group but the found that the left-handed batsman was disengaged the forum and went for partying with his friends.

This has infuriated the players and they wanted 'rogue' Warner out of the team hotel. Some players, as it was reported in the Fair Fax Media, believed that Warner was the ring leader in the ball tampering episode but some others were of the opinion that the entire team should accept the blame.

Warner is certain to miss the Johannesburg Test even though the ICC has not imposed any sanctions on him. The ICC has banned skipper Steve Smith for the fourth Test against South Africa beginning on Friday and docked 75% of Cameron Bancroft's match fee.

Matt Renshaw has been drafted into the side for the fourth Test indicating that the CA is about to ring in some major changes including a change in coach ahead of the Test. It has been widely rumoured that Darren Lehmann will step down from the post of Australian coach and former Justin Langer will take over the role ahead of the fourth Test.

The quantum of punishment for all involved in the ball tampering saga will be announced by CA chief James Sutherland after holding individual sitting with players and backroom staff.