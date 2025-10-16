Rodtang Jitmuangnon Opens Up About Fatherhood, Reveals Why He Named Son After Football Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Cricket Test Twenty Championship: What is the Fourth Format in Cricket backed by AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh and Others? All You Need To Know By Sauradeep Ash Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 15:44 [IST]

A bold new chapter in cricket's evolution is unfolding with Test Twenty, a hybrid format blending the patience and strategy of Test cricket with the pace and intensity of T20. Dubbed as "The Fourth Format," this single-day format is all set to redefine how young cricketers learn, compete, and perform at the highest level under pressure.

Test Twenty brings together the best of both worlds-longer-game temperament and modern-day explosiveness. It aims to train young athletes to balance mental control with expressive gameplay, developing skills fit for both traditional and modern cricketing demands. Each match lasts a single day, offering a structured yet fast-paced competition rooted in fairness and endurance.

The Inception and Vision

Gaurav Bahirvani, the founder of the format, said the Season 1 of the championship is set to kick off in January 2026 under the title Junior Test Twenty Championship. Initially exclusive to boys aged 13 to 19, the format will open doors for young girls from Season 2 onwards, reinforcing inclusivity across the sport.

Led by Gaurav Bahirvani, the initiative is designed to be a global platform - one that identifies, nurtures, and elevates emerging talent through advanced scouting and mentorship. "A crown will be handed to the winning team," Bahirvani said, emphasizing that the idea is to "discover, train, and elevate" through guidance from cricket's greats and cutting-edge technology.

Technology-Driven Talent Detection

A key differentiator of Test Twenty lies in its AI-powered discovery system for under-19 players. Using specialized cameras, motion-sensing, and data-driven analysis, the system scouts young talent based on dynamic performance metrics rather than traditional statistics and a subjective eye of the coaches. It's the future of talent identification-an intelligent ecosystem where potential is spotted early and objectively.

Star Voices in Support

Legendary cricketers have backed the format enthusiastically. The likes of AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh have endorsed the new venture with a glowing belief in it.

AB de Villiers expressed admiration for its freedom and balance: "It teaches mental and emotional balance. Don't fear failure-be ready to give your all."

Clive Lloyd praised the opportunity for early skill development: "T20 is an exhibition, Test cricket is an examination-I can't see any fault in this format."

Harbhajan Singh called it a purposeful revolution: "Cricket has evolved without purpose, but Test Twenty brings the purpose back."

Matthew Hayden celebrated its multicultural reach: "An interaction with legends like Clive Lloyd will be gold for these youngsters."

Participant Experience and Opportunities

In total, 96 young players are expected to participate in Season 1 under a single franchise model, creating a unified framework for development and exposure. The event will also encourage schools and communities to engage, with free passes for those aged 13-19 in the first two years and a "School's Day Out" promotion to integrate learning with experience.

Beyond being just another competition, the larger goal of Test Twenty is to build a global ecosystem that accelerates youth development through mentorship, technology, and cross-cultural exchange. It is cricket's new experiment-a visionary step towards blending tradition with innovation while preparing players mentally and physically for all formats.