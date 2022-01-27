The Hundred 2022: Full Schedule, Venues, Teams, Player Draft, Final Date

The Hundred will throw cricket's doors open once again, showcasing the competition's fast-paced on-field action, with women's and men's cricket performing on the same stage.

They will be accompanied by DJs, live music artists, and family-friendly activities, putting it firmly on the map as the must-attend event of the summer.

Defending men's champions Southern Brave will welcome Welsh Fire to the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Wednesday, August 3 for the first match of this year's high-octane competition.

The Hundred's women's competition will kick off at The Kia Oval, London, on Wednesday, August 11, following the England Women's team's first-ever year of participation in the Commonwealth Games.

With a record-breaking 267,000 people attending the women's matches across The Hundred last year, 2022 promises to be an incredibly exciting summer for women's cricket.

The second and third-placed teams will face each other at the Ageas Bowl in The Hundred Eliminator on Friday, September 2, with the winners facing the topranked team in The Hundred Final on Saturday, September 3 at Lord's.

Alice Capsey, the 17-year-old Oval Invincibles player who set the 2021 competition alight and has since been recognized as a rising star within the women's game said: "Last year was such an exciting year for the women's game. Playing in the opening match of the competition and winning the first-ever final of The Hundred are moments that I will never forget.

"I still remember seeing all the fans at The Oval for the first game, there were so many young girls, it was so special. I'm sure the second year of the women's competition is going to be even more exciting.

“Everyone involved will be desperate to get going again and hopefully we can bring even more fans to the game," she added.

The Hundred 2022 Schedule

August 3 – Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

August 4 – Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

August 5 ­– Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers

August 6 – Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

August 7 – Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles

August 8 – London Spirit v Manchester Originals

August 9 – Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets

August 10 – Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

August 11 – Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers

August 12 – Southern Brave v London Spirit

August 13 – Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

August 13 – Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix

August 14 – Northern Superchargers v London Spirit

August 15 – Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave

August 15 – Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

August 16 – Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

August 17 – Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles

August 18 – Southern Brave v Manchester Originals

August 19 – Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers

August 20 – Trent Rockets v London Spirit

August 21 – Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

August 22 – Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

August 23 – Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix

August 24 – London Spirit v Welsh Fire

August 25– Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

August 26 – Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers

August 27 – London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

August 28 – Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals

August 29 – Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire

August 30 – London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix

August 31 – Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

August 31 – Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

September 1 – Eliminator (The Ageas Bowl)

September 3 – Final (Lord’s)