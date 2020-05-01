Cricket
Coronavirus: Roy says 'hugely disappointing' postponement of The Hundred is right call

By Peter Hanson

London, May 1: Jason Roy rued the "huge shame" of missing out on capitalising of the feel-good factor of England's Cricket World Cup triumph with the postponement of The Hundred but accepts it is the right decision.

The inaugural season of the men's 100-ball competition, comprising eight different franchises, was due to begin on July 17 with the women's version starting five days later.

However, a decision was taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to put the launch campaign back to 2021 on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With social-distancing rules and travel restrictions still in place, it was becoming increasingly unlikely that the world's top international talent would have been able to feature.

Roy, who was selected by the Oval Invincibles in the draft, said it is a decision that makes sense.

"It's hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake to be honest. Obviously, there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it's only right that it be delayed until next year," told reporters

"You want to best players coming over and at the moment they can't. Unfortunately that's just the way it is at the moment."

Roy was part of the England team that won a first World Cup in a dramatic Super Over victory against New Zealand last July.

The big-hitting opener is disappointed not to be able to build on the goodwill earned from that thrilling success on home soil.

"It is a shame. You saw the response to Sky showing the final on TV [earlier on during lockdown], everyone was watching it and we were getting great feedback again," he added.

"It was amazing to relive it with a few of the boys, we jumped on a Zoom call and watched the game, it was good fun.

"It's a huge shame that we won't be able get out in front of a home crowd again, especially after all that.

"But who knows what will happen towards the end of the season. There are bigger things at stake though."

India - 35,365 | World - 3,304,220
Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
