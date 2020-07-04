The M Ashwin story: Getting life lessons from R Ashwin, fun with Vijay Shankar, letting go engineering

Murugan Ashwin too has two daughters, so does Ravichandran Ashwin and the former admitted that he has learned a lot life lessons from the India off-spinner over the years.

"I have learnt a lot from him. He's a legend of the game. I've been fortunate to interact a lot with him. He is someone who keeps pushing you. He never likes to settle down [for mediocrity] and keeps pushing to get the best out of you. In that sense, it is very good to have someone close to you, someone who really cares for you and wants you to do well, and is also honest with his feedback. It's very good to have someone like him around," Ashwin told sports commentator Arun Venugopal in his chat show 'Homerun with AV' in the YouTube channel 'Gethist Creative'

"As I said because we have interacted with each other a lot, and because he has two daughters, I can probably ask him how to manage two daughters. They go to pre-school. I have interacted a lot with his wife as well. So, that's the kind of life advice related to parenting I can get from him," he said.

Ashwin said he also shares a fine rapport with India all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Ashwin detailed an incident to offer a peek into their friendship. "I do a lot of shadow bowling generally. So, sometime ago we were staying in a hotel in Cuttack. The hotel had a passage which was visible from his room. So, when I was on the way to his room - there were a few other people in his room - Vijay told them that I would definitely shadow-bowl a delivery enroute. And that's exactly how things unfolded - I did end up shadow bowling on the way!"

Ashwin, who did his engineering was pursuing GRE and a career in the USA when he veered into cricket and remained on the course ever since. A decision, Ashwin said, he did not have to regret at all.

"Completing my MS and pursuing engineering as a profession is definitely not me. During the third year of my engineering, I decided to write GRE and started to prepare for it. Only after I started to prepare, I realised that it wasn't for me. Up to that point, I had one leg in cricket and another in academics, and I wasn't sure as to what to do. That's when I decided to concentrate on cricket completely and give myself a few years. I thought if it didn't go well, I could probably do something else.

"But I really wanted to do it because I had started playing cricket early and had represented the state. Since I thought I could do well in cricket, I thought I could give it a shot and focus on it completely after completing my engineering. I think I have tasted success till now. I am glad I made cricket my profession," he signed off.