The whole dressing room believes Watson was out: Shreyas Iyer

Boult had wrapped Watson on the pads but the on field umpire ruled not out prompting the Daredevils to opt for review. But the replays remained inconclusive and the third umpire gave the verdict in favour of Watson, who made a 78 off 40 balls and stitched a 102-run opening wicket alliance with Faf du Plessis. The whole episode left Shreyas Iyer a disappointed man as Chennai eventually ended up a 13-run winner.

"Too many runs on the board. I would like to complain about the first ball wicket. It did not go our way and that could have made a massive impact in the match," Shreyas Iyer said.

"Not only me, the whole dressing room and obviously you also think the same - that ball hit the pad first and then the bat," said Shreyas Iyer, "The way Watson started it totally changed the game," he added.

Despite Chennai Super Kings getting 211 for four, the Daredevils made 198 for five to run their rivals close. Now, Delhi need to win all their remaining six matches to retain even a semblance of chance to reach the play-off stage. Shreyas Iyer said that tough could only work as a motivation.

"We got really close and it is a positive going into the next match. We need to win 6 in the remaining 6 matches and that is the only motivation going forward. We need to point out the mistakes we have done and we will try to bounce back strong. We will be having a meeting with management regarding the team changes. If we try to keep the team stable, we will do well in the upcoming matches," Shreyas Iyer said.