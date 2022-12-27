"The win was more like a relief": says Saba Karim reacting to Rahul Dravid reaction after India win

Chasing a modest 145, the visitors were in deep trouble at 45 for 4 and their slump continued as they were staring a shock defeat at 74 for 7.

But it was Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin who stood tall and steered India into a crucial victory on the 4th day of the test.

Iyer scored 29 runs while Ashwin bludgeoned past the Bangladeshi bowlers to score 42. India coach Rahul Dravid was visibly ecstatic after the win as he hugged the star duo but his heart must have been pumping harder when the team was reeling with 7 wickets down.

And former selector Saba Karim says the India coach must be concerned about how the team crumbled against Bangladesh. He also pointed out the struggle to bat on the fourth day requires proper treatment ahead of more onerous opponents.

"The win was more like a sense of relief in the dressing room. The run chase that unfolded, everyone seemed to have panicked. The way they shuffled players in the batting order. He [Dravid] and the rest of the players there couldn't believe that this would be our condition against Bangladesh because this wasn't that tough a chase. A 145-run target wasn't much and this was while chasing on the fourth day, not even Day 5," he said on the Sony Sports Network.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Ashwin though batted brilliantly. Iyer looked comfortable against the menacing Bangladeshi spinners while Ashwin made a late onslaught to complete the series win. And Saba heaped praises on the duo for their composure and technique.

"The importance of scoring runs in the 4th innings is something else and if the players are averaging better in the 4th innings, you know which cricketers have the skill and the technique. Iyer and Ashwin showed exactly but one thing which is more important that is whether you have the temperament. Only then can you complete such tricky run chases," he added.

India's next red-ball assignment is against Australia as they play a four-match test series which starts in February.