There's no place for half-hearted efforts in this Vidarbha team: Ganesh Satish

Bengaluru, January 2: Ganesh Satish played a vital role in Vidarbha's successful Ranji campaign this year, scoring over 600 runs inclusive of two hundreds.

Understandably, the team's triumph and his contribution in it left him a happy man and Mykhel caught up with Ganesh for a chat about the victory - a first in Vidarbha's history, and the factors associated with it.

Excerpts:

Couple of days after the title win, has it sunk in yet?

It feels really good. I had won the Ranji Trophy four years ago with Karnataka and now with Vidarbha. It was my personal decision to move to a different team because I thought that was the best decision for me. But I never thought I will lift the Ranji Trophy again. So, it feels surreal.

Four years with Vidarbha and you seem to have been enjoying the environment?

Yes. I have been playing for four years with Vidarbha now and have got along with all of them, made some really good friends here. The Vidarbha Cricket Association has been really good to me. I am really enjoying my time here and it shows in my efforts too.

This is your second Ranji title after winning it with Karnataka in 2014. How different is this victory?

The first title will always be special because it was my first experience of winning a Ranji title. It was a pretty big moment, the emotions were raw. I got a hundred in that match (against Maharashtra in 2014 at Hyderabad) and that was special. It will be embossed in the history books. But this triumph, I would say, is even more special because this was the first Ranji title in the history of Vidarbha. So, to be a part of something that special and big is very close to my heart.

None gave a chance to Vidarbha at the beginning of the season. So being away from the spotlight helped you to play without any burden?

Of course, nobody have ever thought of Vidarbha as a big team in the Ranji Trophy. But if you see, we have been improving gradually as a team, we have been consistently making the knockouts. There is a continuity in the team as a core group is set. And the credit should also go to Chandu sir (coach Chandrakant Pandit) for bringing in that belief from day one that we can win the Ranji Trophy. He ensured that everyone was on the same page.

There's no place for mediocrity in this team. There is no place for any half-hearted effort in this team as everyone knew with Chandu sir around, you had to give 100 per cent or you will be thrown out. It reflected in our performances too - four batsmen were in the top 15 run getters and three bowlers in the top 15 wicket-takers. So, it was a complete team effort.

What was the turning point?

After that first game against Punjab we could sense that we have something special in this squad. When we beat Bengal in Bengal, I think we got that self belief that we can beat the big teams.

Can you elaborate the role of Pandit?

Chandu sir is a hard task master and everybody knows that. So the path he set for us was clear - either you perform for the team or you have no place here. That in a sense instilled lot confidence in the players and you can see that in some of the young players putting their hands up in crucial situations. There was no compromise from anyone and he brought in that discipline within the team.

The influence of skipper Faiz Fazal...

I have been playing with him for the last four years but the rest of the boys know him for so many years. He's the highest run getter in Vidarbha's history. So, everyone looks up to him here. And he led from the front - as a captain and as a batsman. He scored more than 900 runs and five hundreds. He and Sanjay (Ramaswamy) gave us solid starts in almost every match. He indeed walked the talk. We all drew inspiration from that. He showed us what's meant by leading from the front. So, the rest of us walked behind him.

Having someone like Wasim Jaffer, winner of eight Ranji titles before this, in your ranks might have been a boost?

Of course. He's one of the legends of Indian domestic cricket. Having him in the dressing room, lifts the atmosphere. He has faced and came through every imaginable situations on a cricket field, so it's great to have him around to seek advice. He can read the situation for bowlers as well. He has won two Ranji titles as captain as well, and in that context it was great for Fazal, especially, to have him around to help him on and off the field. And Jaffer is very approachable and that's his biggest plus point.

After reaching the quarterfinals, was there any change in your mindset knowing that the team can go all the way?

We had played two quarterfinals before and we had lost. Even in one-dayers, we had played couple of quarters but did not cross that barrier. So, overcoming that barrier was important for us. Once we crossed that barrier, the belief set in that we can go all the way.

"To be honest, There was not much change in terms our mindset or approach but may be we became more determined this time. I think that semifinal (against Karnataka), proved that. It was one of the best matches we all played ever. It was special to beat such a strong side and that too after conceding a considerable lead.

Was there any nerves before the final, considering this was the team's first?

No nerves as such. But the group was more excited, I would say. Everyone was looking forward to the match. Once we played that tight match against Karnataka, I think, all our nerves were eased. After that last day against Karnataka, I think none of us were anxious or nervous. How can you be either! Perhaps, Aditya Thakare, the debutant, was a bit nervous but he masked it well. The way he bowled was amazing. Of course, before the game Chandu sir and Jaffer spoke to the team and said: 'This is just another match and just need to continue to play the same kind of cricket we have been playing.'

It might have been a delight for the team to see the fast bowlers, especially Rajneesh Gurbani, joining the party...

Yes. If you see our spinners were doing the bulk of the job during the last couple of seasons. Aditya Sarvate and Akshay Wakhare have been consistent. But this year, the fast bowlers - Rajneesh Gurbani, Siddesh Neral etc too produced consistent efforts throughout the season. Gurbani won three man of the matches in the knockouts and that's extraordinary. Lalit Yadav too chipped in. Of course, it was good to have Umesh Yadav for a couple of games as his experience and chat with him surely helped the younger guys.