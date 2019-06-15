India vs Pakistan clashes at World Cup have seen three five-wicket hauls

WC Special | Schedule | Squad

A lot has happened in the run-up to this match and the archrivals will look to settle all debates in their own favour by winning this game.

The history of World Cup indicates a record which ruthlessly speaks in favour of India but Pakistan are an unpredictable side which makes them dangerous.

India and Pakistan have played six times in the cricket World Cup with the Men in Blue having won all of them.

Only two centuries have been scored in these matches and the two batsmen who have achieved the feat are Saeed Anwar (101 in 2003 WC) and Virat Kohli (107 in 2015). However, in the bowling department, three five-wicket hauls have been registered in the showpiece event even though the results have remained static.

Venkatesh Prasad took 5 for 27 at Old Trafford, 1999

In this must-win game for India in the Super Six stage of the World Cup in England, Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and opted to bat. Rahul Dravid scored 61 and Azhar himself 59 as India posted a total of 227 for six in 50 overs. The target wasn't too steep but Venkatesh Prasad decided to make it difficult for the Pakistani batsmen. The Karnataka pacer had an excellent spell against the same opponents a few months ahead of the WC game in a Test in Chennai in which he took six wickets but yet couldn't see India win. But this time, Prasad made it count. The leg-cutter specialist picked five top wickets in the Pakistani order in the form of Saeed Anwar, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan and skipper Wasim Akram to end up with five for 27 in 9.3 overs. Pakistan were all out for 180 to lose by 47 runs. Prasad was the man of the match.

Wahab Riaz took 5 for 46 in Mohali, 2011

Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat in the second semifinal of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were off to a flier before Wahab Riaz, who came in for an unfit Shoaib Akhtar, applied the brakes by picking up Sehwag. It was just the 18th ODI for the left-arm seamer. Riaz came again in the middle overs to peg back the Indians when they looked strong to post a big total. He took Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in successive balls. In the slog overs, Riaz again returned to dismiss the dangerous Dhoni and completed the fifer with the wicket of Zaheer Khan. Riaz's golden efforts though went in vain as India scored 260 for nine and won by 29 runs.

Sohail Khan took 5 for 55 in Adelaide, 2015

Sohail Khan, a right-arm fast-medium bowler, did not play much for Pakistan, but he accomplished a feat that even the big names from his country couldn't achieve over the years: taking a five-wicket haul against India in a World Cup. In the group game between the two arch-rivals at the Adelaide Oval in the 2015 edition, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. The day belonged to India as they posted 300 for seven in 50 overs and from the perspective of the Pakistan bowling, there was nothing much to write home apart from Sohail's effort. The bowler took five of those seven wickets for 55 runs (10 overs) and his scalps included the cream of the Indian batting line-up: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane. However, Pakistani batters failed to honour Sohail's effort as Misbah-ul-Haq's side lost the game by 76 runs.