Ashes: No Paine, no gain? Australia reportedly set to recall keeper after seven years

Brisbane, November 16: Tim Paine is reportedly set for a remarkable recall to the Australia side for the start of the Ashes seven years after his last Test appearance.

The wicketkeeper role has been the subject of many a debate ahead of the series with England, with much of the talk over whether Peter Nevill will dislodge Matthew Wade.

According to the reports in the Australian media it is Paine who will be a left-field selection at the Gabba next week at the expense of his Tasmania team-mate Wade.

Paine was on the verge of retiring from first-class cricket earlier this year following a long struggle to recover from a finger injury and has played as a batsman for Tasmania at the beginning of the domestic season, with Wade behind the stumps.

The 32-year-old Paine, who played the last of his four Tests against India in 2010, donned the gloves when captaining a Cricket Australia XI against England last week and scored a half-century, but has not been talked up as an Ashes hopeful.

Having made an Australia Twenty20 comeback in February, Paine could be set for a stunning Test return in Brisbane.

Uncapped opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, a part-time keeper, is also said to be in line for a place in an Australia squad which will be announced on Friday rather than the England-born Matt Renshaw.

Experienced batsman Shaun Marsh is another player reportedly set for a recall, potentially taking the troubled number six spot.

Source: OPTA