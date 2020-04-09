Cricket
Time away from cricket was a difficult period for me: Prithvi Shaw on doping ban and ankle injury

By
Mumbai, April 9: Young India batsman Prithvi Shaw believes doping ban which he was subjected to last year has helped him get mature and it is a mistake he'll never repeat in his career. The cricketer also revealed that the time he spent away from the cricket pitch was nothing less than a torture.

Shaw was handed a back-dated doping ban for 8 months by the BCCI in August 2019 after it was found out that he had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups".

The talented opening batsman from Mumbai believes the entire episode gave him a lesson and it will help him tread cautiously in the future.

In an interview with the Times of India, Shaw said, "Even if you take a small medicine, you must get it approved with your doctor or the BCCI doctors. It's better to ask the doctors about the banned substances and take necessary precautions so that you don't get into trouble. Like in my case, I had a cough syrup which I didn't know was a banned substance."

"I have learnt a lesson from this and will not repeat it. Even if I am having a basic medicine, I run that through the BCCI doctors to ensure that there are no banned substances in it. Time away from cricket was a difficult period for me. It was torture. It should not happen to anyone," the 20-year-old added further.

The Mumbaikar who was always dubbed as the next big thing in Indian cricket and lived up to the expectations when he slammed a ton on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. Many thought that he got carried away after the initial success and lost his focus. The youngster feels he did not get carried away and asserted that he wants to respond to criticism with his bat.

"Yes, winning the U-19 WC and then hitting a century on my Test debut were really big moments for me, but I don't think I got carried away," he stressed.

"Some things like the doping ban were within my control, but things like the unfortunate ankle injury were not in my control. I have realised that I cannot keep 100% of people happy all the time."

"However, I know that criticism is also a part and parcel of life. The idea is to take constructive criticism positively and keep on improving. 2019 wasn't that great, but there's always a silver lining to things. I just want to respond to all of that with my bat," he added further.

Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
