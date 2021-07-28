TNPL 2021: Trichy Warriors vs Dindigul Dragons: Mokit spurs Dragons; list of match awards

The 20-year-old hit an unbeaten 41 off 26 balls (4 fours, 1 six) just when Trichy were tightening the screws. The all-rounder's efforts ensured the last season finalists attained the target of 146 in the final over and they finished on 149 for 5 in 19.2 overs.

Captain C Hari Nishaanth earlier led from the front to give Dindigul a fluent start. The left-hander, who made it to the Chennai Super Kings team this season, struck 38 off 26 balls (6 fours) and more importantly raised 67 runs off 50 balls for the first wicket with S Arun (19 off 27 balls, 2 fours).

Trichy left-arm spinners Rahil Shah (2-25) and M Mathivanan (1-26) had Dindigul in a spot of bother by not only choking the run flow but also claiming three wickets. Between the 11th and 13th overs they conceded just six runs, picking the wickets of Nishaanth and S Lokesh (9), with captain Shah bowling a wicket maiden.



But Mokit broke the shackles by going after Shah, picking 15 runs and Dindigul were back in the hunt again. Trichy failed to get going thereafter with a few misfields adding to their miseries.

Earlier, Trichy had to battle hard to post 145-5 in 20 overs. Their innings was built around the third-wicket partnership of 65 runs from 46 balls between Nidhish Rajagopal (45 off 33 balls, 2 fours, 2 six) and Muhammed Adnan Khan (26 off 24 balls, 2 sixes). The left-right combination did well to provide stability to the innings but once Adnan was dismissed by pacer Vivek Raj, the much-needed acceleration was lacking in the end.



Openers VP Amith Sathvik (12 off 17 balls) and Sumant Jain (22 off 28 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) had earlier provided a sedate start raising 36 runs in 6.1 overs. Both batsmen were in the hut by the eighth over trying to force the pace of the innings.

Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, was the pick of the Dindigul attack. The 23-year-old bowled a remarkable second spell at the finish, conceding just 10 runs in his last two overs to end with figures of 2-24.

Brief scores: Trichy Warriors: 145-5 in 20 overs (Nidhish Rajagopal 45, M Adnan Khan 26, Sumant Jain 22; Gurjapneet Singh 2-24, R Vivek 1-14, S Swaminathan 1-22) lost to Dindigul Dragons: 149-5 in 19.2 overs (Mokit Hariharan 41 n.o, Hari Nishaanth 38, S Arun 19; M Poiyamozhi 2-24, Rahil Shah 2-25, M Mathivanan 1-26) by 5 wickets.

Match Awards

Koo App Most Number of 6s: Nidhish Rajagopal (RTW), Muhammed Adnan Khan (RTW)

Shriram Most Number of 4s: C Hari Nishaanth (DD)

Dream 11 Game Changer of the Match: R.S Mokit Hariharan (DD)

Upstox Most Valuable Player of the Match: Gurjapneet Singh (DD)

BKT Tires- Commander of the Match: C Hari Nishaanth (DD)

Shriram Capital Player of the Match: R.S Mokit Hariharan (DD)