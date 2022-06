TNPL 2022: Schedule, Results, Points Table, Teams, Dates, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The sixth season of the league will see eight teams, including the reigning champions Chepauk Super Gillies, battling for the title with the matches being hosted across 4 venues in the state.

There will be a total of 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches. The matches start at 7:15 PM IST and on the double-header day the first match will start at 3:15 PM IST.

The league stage will see eight teams face each other in single round robin format with the top four after the completion of the league round, progressing to the playoff stages.

The TNPL 2022 league stage matches are scheduled start at Tirunelveli and then the action will shift to Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. While the season opener is held at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunalveli, the finals will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

Apart from the final, the Coimbatore venue will also play hosts to the Qualifier 2 after Salem hosts the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium.

The tournament held since 2016 will see some Tamil Nadu IPL stars like T Natarajan, Sharukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth and B Sai Sudarshan among others in action.

Here we take a look at the TNPL 2022 teams, schedule with dates, timing & results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

TNPL 2022 Venues ● Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli ● NPR College Ground, Dindigul ● SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore ● Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem TNPL 2022 Schedule Date Day Match Time in IST Venue Result June 23 Thursday Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM Tirunelveli June 24 Friday Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 7:15 PM Tirunelveli June 25 Saturday Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies 3:15 PM Tirunelveli June 25 Saturday Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM Tirunelveli June 26 Sunday LYCA Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons 7:15 PM Tirunelveli June 27 Monday Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 7:15 PM Tirunelveli June 30 Thursday Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons 3:15 PM Dindigul June 30 Thursday Siechem Madurai Panthers vs LYCA Kovai Kings 7:15 PM Dindigul July 4 Monday IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons 7:15 PM Dindigul July 5 Tuesday Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM Dindigul July 6 Wednesday LYCA Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans 3:15 PM Dindigul July 6 Wednesday Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies 7:15 PM Dindigul July 7 Thursday Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 7:15 PM Dindigul July 10 Sunday Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 3:15 PM Coimbatore July 10 Sunday Ruby Trichy Warriors vs LYCA Kovai Kings 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 11 Monday Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 12 Tuesday Chepauk Super Gillies vs LYCA Kovai Kings 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 13 Wednesday IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 15 Friday Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 16 Saturday LYCA Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 3:15 PM Coimbatore July 16 Saturday Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 19 Tuesday Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies 7:15 PM Salem July 20 Wednesday IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 7:15 PM Salem July 21 Thursday Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 7:15 PM Salem July 22 Friday Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 7:15 PM Salem July 23 Saturday LYCA Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM Salem July 24 Sunday Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans 3:15 PM Salem July 24 Sunday Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors 7:15 PM Salem TNPL 2022 Playoffs July 26 Tuesday Eliminator 7:15 PM Salem July 27 Wednesday Qualifier 1 7:15 PM Salem July 29 Friday Qualifier 2 7:15 PM Coimbatore July 31 Sunday Finals 7:15 PM Coimbatore TNPL 2022 Points Table (Image Courtesy: TNPL Twitter) Position Team Played Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Chepauk Super Gillies 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dindigul Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lyca Kovai Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Nellai Royal Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Ruby Trichy Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Salem Spartans 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Siechem Madurai Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 NR - No Result; NRR - Net Run Rate Top four after the league stage is finished will qualify for the playoffs TNPL 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will be shown live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil, while Disney+ Hotstar will also live stream all the matches.