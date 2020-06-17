Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tripura Under-19 women cricketer Ayanti Reang commits suicide

By
Tripura Under-19 women cricketer Ayanti Reang commits suicide and police says probe on (Picture only for representational purpose)
Tripura Under-19 women cricketer Ayanti Reang commits suicide and police says probe on (Picture only for representational purpose)

New Delhi, June 17: A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player, Ayanti Reang, has been found dead at her residence. According to vernacular daily 'Syandan', the 16-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday night (June 16).

There was no official word on the cause of her death. The youngest of four siblings, Ayanti was a member of Tripura's Under-19 team for the last one year and also played a T20 tournament for the state in U-23 age group.

She hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village under Udaipur sub division, about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala. Condoling her death, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda said the state has lost an upcoming talent.

"She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock," Chanda told PTI from Agartala.

Asked whether she faced any mental health issues, Chanda said: "She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware about her family problems."

More TRIPURA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: tripura suicide india police
Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue