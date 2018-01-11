Cricket

Twitter explodes as Dravid turns 45

Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid... Many more happy returns of the day legend!!!

Bengaluru, January 11: Birthday wishes poured in beyond the boundary as legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid turned 45 on Thursday (January).

And nothing could have been more timely for the Bangalorean than the advanced birthday gift given by his son Samit, who scored a swashbuckling 150, two days ahead of the former Indian captains' birthday, in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's BTR Cup Under-14 tournament.

Suresh Raina, who made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in 2005, under Dravid's captaincy, was one of the first to wish 'The Wall' on his birthday.

"Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart. Hope the boys make you proud in the upcoming U-19 World Cup." Raina tweeted.

NZ Conditions, India’s Biggest Challenge For The U-19 WC - Dravid

Dravid, is currently coaching the Under-19 team, who are in New Zealand for the World Cup which begins on Sunday (January 14). He urged fans across the globe to support the team.

"The Indian U19 team is very keen to show you the talent and the ability that they have. We know you'll be watching us and we know you'll be supporting the boys all the way. Thank you very much," Dravid said in a video post.

One of the few cricketers to have amassed more than 10,000 runs in both forms of the game, Dravid is also a brand ambassador of Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC, who also took to Twitter to wish him.

To 'Mr Dependable' goes the credit of leading India to away Test series victories in England and the West Indies after a long gap. As Indian batsmen continue to struggle on the fast and seaming pitches away as evident in their recent defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Cape Town, Dravid's ability to survive on such hostile conditions is being sorely missed.

Infact he scored his first Test hundred in 1997 on a pacy Johannesburg wicket against an attack which comprised the likes of Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener and Brian McMillan.

That was just the first of a stellar international career which was glittered with 36 Test tons and 12 in ODIs.

The keyboard warriors virtually went berserk on Twitter as myKhel.com joins them in wishing the legend a happy birthday.

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is often compared to Dravid for his stonewalling acts at the crease, lead the Twitterati in the wish list.

Dravid's compatriots -- VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also wished him.

Story first published: Thursday, January 11, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
Read in Telugu: రాహుల్ ద్రవిడ్ @45: పుట్టినరోజు ప్రత్యేకం, ఎన్నో మైలురాళ్లు
