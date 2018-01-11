Twitter explodes as Dravid turns 45

Bengaluru, January 11: Birthday wishes poured in beyond the boundary as legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid turned 45 on Thursday (January).

And nothing could have been more timely for the Bangalorean than the advanced birthday gift given by his son Samit, who scored a swashbuckling 150, two days ahead of the former Indian captains' birthday, in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's BTR Cup Under-14 tournament.

Suresh Raina, who made his One-Day International (ODI) debut in 2005, under Dravid's captaincy, was one of the first to wish 'The Wall' on his birthday.

Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart.

Hope the boys make you proud in the upcoming U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/f9JqYvhn82 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 11, 2018

"Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart. Hope the boys make you proud in the upcoming U-19 World Cup." Raina tweeted.

NZ Conditions, India’s Biggest Challenge For The U-19 WC - Dravid

Dravid, is currently coaching the Under-19 team, who are in New Zealand for the World Cup which begins on Sunday (January 14). He urged fans across the globe to support the team.

"The Indian U19 team is very keen to show you the talent and the ability that they have. We know you'll be watching us and we know you'll be supporting the boys all the way. Thank you very much," Dravid said in a video post.

Good morning India! 🇮🇳



Rahul Dravid has this message to send you from New Zealand #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/9EXGfFtNld — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 10, 2018

One of the few cricketers to have amassed more than 10,000 runs in both forms of the game, Dravid is also a brand ambassador of Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC, who also took to Twitter to wish him.

The BFC Family wishes club ambassador Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday and a smashing year ahead. Tweet in your wishes tonhim here. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/Tbo7p6DxiI — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 11, 2018

To 'Mr Dependable' goes the credit of leading India to away Test series victories in England and the West Indies after a long gap. As Indian batsmen continue to struggle on the fast and seaming pitches away as evident in their recent defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Cape Town, Dravid's ability to survive on such hostile conditions is being sorely missed.

Infact he scored his first Test hundred in 1997 on a pacy Johannesburg wicket against an attack which comprised the likes of Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener and Brian McMillan.

That was just the first of a stellar international career which was glittered with 36 Test tons and 12 in ODIs.

The keyboard warriors virtually went berserk on Twitter as myKhel.com joins them in wishing the legend a happy birthday.

Jammy

The Wall

Mr. Dependable

Legendary Indian Cricketer



Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid #HappyBirthdayDravid #myKhel pic.twitter.com/QCGOrSxaEv — myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) January 11, 2018

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is often compared to Dravid for his stonewalling acts at the crease, lead the Twitterati in the wish list.

I've always looked up to Rahul Bhai, not only for his cricket achievements but also for the way he leads his life with simplicity and utmost dignity. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/gFjwgch20H — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2018

Dravid's compatriots -- VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also wished him.

Friendship isn’t about being inseparable but knowing and realising that inspite of not meeting regularly nothing will change. Wishing the very best to a dear friend, Rahul with whom I have shared some great memories #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/9BcLlN7wFF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to the Great Wall of India.. #RahulDravid what a player..a song from Bollywood I wanna dedicate to u is NA KOI HAI NA KOI THA.....CRICKET MAI TUMHARE JAISA.. Class apart👊 outstanding batting skills and slip catcher👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/QW2qCfl8hR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2018

There might be many strong walls around us but the greatest yet is the one and only, #RahulDravid. Happy birthday, Jammy! My best wishes for the U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/RICNJXzIWM — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2018

Commitment, Consistency, Class. Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to Former #TeamIndia Skipper Rahul Dravid #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/FTgk1SjdT9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2018

13,288 Test runs

10,889 ODI runs

48 international centuries

1 legendary career



Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! pic.twitter.com/R1kdkFQH5w — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2018

First as a player, then as a coach and mentor.

Your contribution to the game is simply unmatched.

You truly are a gentleman amongst gentlemen.

A true Royal legend!



🌟 Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid 🌟#HappyBirthdayDravid #DravidTurns45 #HallaBol #Cricket pic.twitter.com/sV666qjiCG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 11, 2018