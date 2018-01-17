India slump to series defeat against South Africa: Twitterati anguished with India's 'poor cricket'

New Delhi, Jan 17: India's hopes of creating history by winning a Test series in South Africa were dashed with a shambolic 135-run defeat in the second Test match in Centurion on Wednesday (January 17).

Chasing a daunting target of 287 in their second innings, India witnessed yet another batting collapse as a star-studded side was folded for 151 with 68 of those runs were scored by the last four wickets.

The Proteas defeated Kohli and his boys by 135 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

No Indian batsman, barring Rohit Sharma (47) and tailender Mohammad Shami (28), could put pressure on the hosts, who kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.

India boarded the flight to South Africa high on confidence as the No.1 Test side in the world showed a lot of promise before the start of the series.

But in a gap of a fortnight, Kohli and his boys and coach Ravi Shastri got a reality check as they were badly bruised and battered by the hosts in every department of the game.

South Africa made a mockery of India's batting in both the Tests. The only saving grace for the visitors has been their bowling as their bowlers managed to grab all twenty wickets in the game.

However, it is still debatable whether skipper Kohli utilised his bowlers to perfection and if he picked horses for courses.

Here's how Twitterati expressed their anguish after India:

With the defeat in Centurion today, the Indian team's run of 9 consecutive Test series wins has come to an end. Abruptly, some would claim! #SAvIND



How long before the Indian team is able to string together yet another such series of wins? — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) January 17, 2018

The prospect of an overseas challenge remains a daunting task for Team India as they go 2-0 down in the #FreedomSeries #SAvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 17, 2018

A much anticipated series and it ends in an easy win for South Africa. I thought this was India's best chance but how wrong that was!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

Forget winning away, does anyone compete away any more....... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

It doesn't matter if you choose to attack or defend. You still have to make good decisions #SAvIND #SAvsINDhttps://t.co/CBttuLKSK1 — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) January 17, 2018

India will look back at this Test with regret....lots of missed opportunities. Cost them the Test and the series. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 17, 2018

Too stunned by this loss... on THIS pitch. The captain needs to answer a few questions in earnest and not the go-around way. #SAvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 17, 2018

I have always rallied around the boys during difficult times, but this time around I'm hurt and angered by the kind of cricket they have played. No fight at all, no application. Abject surrender. This is what happens when you invite SL-hammer, humiliate them. Poor Cricket #SAvIND — CricfitWithMKV (@MikkhailVaswani) January 17, 2018

The difference between SA & Ind this series is. The SA top 5 had the intent to bat. They too struggled but they hung in there.



Indian top 5 only had intent to say they have the intent to show their intent in playing in alien conditions.#SAvIND #FreedomSeries — Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) January 17, 2018

Indian batsmen in this Test:



1st inns:

Virat Kohli - 153

Other ten - 142



2nd inns:

Virat Kohli - 5

Other ten - 141



India fell short by 136 runs from the target. Thus, Kohli had to score those runs for India to win. #SAvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2018

Going to be a long year, India. #SAvIND — Jamie Alter (@jamie_alterTOI) January 17, 2018

It’s not Kohlis fault though,he just thinks Ishant and Rohit are his in-laws.. #SAvIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 17, 2018

I’m sure the defeat today will be analysed by the experts and reflected upon by the players. However, as a die-hard supporter of our team, here’s wishing them strength & a deep resolve to make the third test count. Come on India! #INDvSA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 17, 2018

Congratulations South Africa on another wonderful performance.

Lungi very impressive. Well tried , India. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018

I do agree now: Pandya brings to the team what even Kapil Dev couldn't #SAvsIND — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 17, 2018

India on foreing tours in last decade

1. Talk big before the start

2. Get blown away quickly

3. Start looking for "positives"

4.claim that it is a perpetually improving team

5. Praise Ravi Shastri

6. Come back home

7. Invite Sri Lanka again#INDvSA #SAvIND — Akshay Gupta (@akshay_gupta01) January 16, 2018