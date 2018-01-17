India slump to series defeat against South Africa: Twitterati anguished with India's 'poor cricket'

New Delhi, Jan 17: India's hopes of creating history by winning a Test series in South Africa were dashed with a shambolic 135-run defeat in the second Test match in Centurion on Wednesday (January 17).
Chasing a daunting target of 287 in their second innings, India witnessed yet another batting collapse as a star-studded side was folded for 151 with 68 of those runs were scored by the last four wickets.
The Proteas defeated Kohli and his boys by 135 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
No Indian batsman, barring Rohit Sharma (47) and tailender Mohammad Shami (28), could put pressure on the hosts, who kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.
India boarded the flight to South Africa high on confidence as the No.1 Test side in the world showed a lot of promise before the start of the series.
But in a gap of a fortnight, Kohli and his boys and coach Ravi Shastri got a reality check as they were badly bruised and battered by the hosts in every department of the game.
South Africa made a mockery of India's batting in both the Tests. The only saving grace for the visitors has been their bowling as their bowlers managed to grab all twenty wickets in the game.
However, it is still debatable whether skipper Kohli utilised his bowlers to perfection and if he picked horses for courses.
Here's how Twitterati expressed their anguish after India:
INTENT!! and now back IN-TENT #SAvIND— Unnikrishnan (@unni1974) January 17, 2018
With the defeat in Centurion today, the Indian team's run of 9 consecutive Test series wins has come to an end. Abruptly, some would claim! #SAvIND— Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) January 17, 2018
How long before the Indian team is able to string together yet another such series of wins?
The prospect of an overseas challenge remains a daunting task for Team India as they go 2-0 down in the #FreedomSeries #SAvIND— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 17, 2018
A much anticipated series and it ends in an easy win for South Africa. I thought this was India's best chance but how wrong that was!!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018
Forget winning away, does anyone compete away any more.......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018
Abject, pathetic, spineless #IndiaBatting— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 17, 2018
It doesn't matter if you choose to attack or defend. You still have to make good decisions #SAvIND #SAvsINDhttps://t.co/CBttuLKSK1— Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) January 17, 2018
India will look back at this Test with regret....lots of missed opportunities. Cost them the Test and the series. #SAvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 17, 2018
Too stunned by this loss... on THIS pitch. The captain needs to answer a few questions in earnest and not the go-around way. #SAvInd— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 17, 2018
I have always rallied around the boys during difficult times, but this time around I'm hurt and angered by the kind of cricket they have played. No fight at all, no application. Abject surrender. This is what happens when you invite SL-hammer, humiliate them. Poor Cricket #SAvIND— CricfitWithMKV (@MikkhailVaswani) January 17, 2018
The difference between SA & Ind this series is. The SA top 5 had the intent to bat. They too struggled but they hung in there.— Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) January 17, 2018
Indian top 5 only had intent to say they have the intent to show their intent in playing in alien conditions.#SAvIND #FreedomSeries
Indian batsmen in this Test:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2018
1st inns:
Virat Kohli - 153
Other ten - 142
2nd inns:
Virat Kohli - 5
Other ten - 141
India fell short by 136 runs from the target. Thus, Kohli had to score those runs for India to win. #SAvInd
Going to be a long year, India. #SAvIND— Jamie Alter (@jamie_alterTOI) January 17, 2018
It’s not Kohlis fault though,he just thinks Ishant and Rohit are his in-laws.. #SAvIND— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 17, 2018
I’m sure the defeat today will be analysed by the experts and reflected upon by the players. However, as a die-hard supporter of our team, here’s wishing them strength & a deep resolve to make the third test count. Come on India! #INDvSA— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 17, 2018
Congratulations South Africa on another wonderful performance.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018
Lungi very impressive. Well tried , India.
I do agree now: Pandya brings to the team what even Kapil Dev couldn't #SAvsIND— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 17, 2018
India on foreing tours in last decade— Akshay Gupta (@akshay_gupta01) January 16, 2018
1. Talk big before the start
2. Get blown away quickly
3. Start looking for "positives"
4.claim that it is a perpetually improving team
5. Praise Ravi Shastri
6. Come back home
7. Invite Sri Lanka again#INDvSA #SAvIND
There’s a big difference between aggressive captaincy & aggressive personality.— Muzammil (@mallik_muzammil) January 17, 2018
Brendon McCullum is an example of an aggressive captain & Virat kohli is an example of aggressive personality#SAvIND