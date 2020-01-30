Cricket
U-19 World Cup: Australia's Sam Fanning receives two demerit points for inappropriate physical contact with India player

By
Potchefstroom, Jan 30: Australia's Sam Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel and has received two demerit points, for an incident during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarter-final match against India at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday (January 28).

The Australia batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match".

Fanning on the first ball of the 31st over stuck his elbow out which made contact with the bowler while running which is deemed as inappropriate contact with another player.

After the match Fanning admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Level 1 breaches for this event carry a penalty of an official reprimand, and a penalty of one or two demerit points.

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 23:29 [IST]
