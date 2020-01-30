U-19 World Cup: Australia's Sam Fanning receives two demerit points for inappropriate physical contact with India player

The Australia batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match".

Fanning on the first ball of the 31st over stuck his elbow out which made contact with the bowler while running which is deemed as inappropriate contact with another player.

After the match Fanning admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Level 1 breaches for this event carry a penalty of an official reprimand, and a penalty of one or two demerit points.