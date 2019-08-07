Umar Akmal approached by ex Pak cricketer for match-fixing during GT20

According to reports, Akmal was approached by former Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar, who allegedly asked the middle-order batsman to fix matches during the T20 tournament, which is being held in Brampton, Ontario and has several Pakistan cricketers in action.

Akmal, 29, reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the GT20 administration, following which the anti-corruption officials at the T20 competition instructed the players to stay wary of any such approaches and report them immediately to them and other authorities concerned.

Akhtar, who resides in the US, is serving as an official of the Winnipeg Hawks, who Akmal is representing during this year's tournament.

Akhtar, who represented Pakistan from 1980 to 1990 in 19 Tests and 41 one-day internationals, has not been visible since the fixing approach became public.

The anti-corruption unit of the GT20 League has warned players participating in the event to be particularly wary of two men -- a person identified as Krish who belongs to India, and Mansoor Akhtar.

If approached by any of these two men, players should immediately inform the relevant authorities, the officials said.