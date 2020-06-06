Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Umar Akmal hearing on June 11, says PCB

By
Umar Akmal hearing on June 11, says PCB. Akmal was banned for three-years on April 27 by the PCBs Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting spot fix approaches made to him
Umar Akmal hearing on June 11, says PCB. Akmal was banned for three-years on April 27 by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting spot fix approaches made to him

Karachi, June 6: Batsman Umar Akmal's appeal against his three-year ban will be heard on June 11 by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as independent adjudicator, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

Akmal was banned for three-years on April 27 by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting spot fix approaches made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

"Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB," the cricket board posted on its website.

Akmal had filed the appeal against the ban which was imposed after the panel found him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The spot fixing offers were made to Akmal at two separate parties held in Defence Housing Society Lahore. The Disciplinary Panel Chairman Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had observed that Akmal was non-cooperative and did not show any remorse.

The controversial Akmal last played for Pakistan in October, 2019 in a T20 series against Sri Lanka at home.

More UMAR AKMAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue