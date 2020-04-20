Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Umar Akmal hearing set for April 27

By
Umar Akmal hearing set for April 27
Umar Akmal hearing set for April 27

Lahore, April 20: Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday (April 20) issued notices to Umar Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27 (Monday), stated a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Umar Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not take a stand on the issue.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board on February 20, 2020 had suspended Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit.

More UMAR AKMAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue