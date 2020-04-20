Umar Akmal hearing set for April 27

The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Umar Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not take a stand on the issue.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board on February 20, 2020 had suspended Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit.