Uncapped Mayank Dagar goes past Virat Kohli's Yo-Yo Test score

New Delhi, July 15: India skipper Virat Kohli is known for setting the benchmark for the teammates with fitness. The right-handed batsman from Delhi leads the Yo-Yo test with flying colours and he's perhaps the top scorers in that department.

But there is an uncapped Indian player who has left the India captain behind in this fitness test which has been made mandatory to clear for a player to make it to the Indian side.

Mayank Dagar, who was part of the Kings XI Punjab side, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 recently passed the Yo-Yo Test and scored 19.3. while Kohli, who is considered Team India's fittest player, had scored 19.

The 21-year-old is the nephew of former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. Dagar played for the Indian side during the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006.

Mayank Dagar who plays domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh recently took the yo-yo fitness test and cleared it with flying colours. It is mandatory to go past the score of 16.1 in the test which most of the Indian cricketers manage to do it. Reportedly, the bar is set to increase up to 16.3 or 16.5 going forward. Though we don’t have the latest scores of the Indian cricketers, last year Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey were the top scorers.While the captain managed to score 19, Pandey trumped him with 19.2 which most probably remains the known top score until now. Ashish Nehra had also managed to score 18.5 before he played his last international series. However, Mayank Dagar has easily gone past all these stars and his yo-yo test score reads 19.3.🔥😍😎 - #MayankDagar 🍁 ❤We Love You Mayank❤

A post shared by Mayank Dagar 🌹 (@mayank_dagar.fc) on Jul 14, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

He plays domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh. It is mandatory to go past the score of 16.1 in the fitness test which most of the Indian cricketers manage to do it.

Reportedly, the bar is set to increase up to 16.3 or 16.5 going forward. Apparently, Manish Pandey had scored more than Kohli in a Yo-Yo test.

Recently, cricketers Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami failed to make it to the squad after they failed to clear the test. Rayudu was supposed to play for the Men in Blue in the ongoing ODI series vs England, Shami was selected for the India-Afghanistan only Test. Samson was picked up in India A squad for England

Shami, however, has now cleared the Yo-Yo Test and would be available for selection for the Test series against England.

