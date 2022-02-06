Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final: India vs England: Post-Match Presentation, Player Of The Match, Records

India chased down 189 set by England with the help of fifties by Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu.



Here’s the post-tournament presentation highlights.

Captains speak

Yash Dhull, India captain: Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right. but as time went we became a family and the team atmosphere was good. Great moment to be playing under this lot of support staff.

Tom Prest, England captain: We would have liked to bat batter after chosing to bat first. But the was James Rew batted was outstanding, deserved a hundred. We definitely got the bowling and we did believe we could defend this. But they batted well. Not only the cricket, but the media exposure we have got is something we will not forget. I have made a couple friends from other teams as well. Our parents and families have flown in to support us here. I am proud of the way the boys played.

Raj Angad Bawa, Player of the Match: It always feels special to win any game, but to do it in the final is a great feeling. Just went out to execute the plans we discussed with the coach and captain.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar, India coach

It's too exciting for my good, but happy with the result. I think we learned a lot from this. We were looking to bat as well. There was a little bit of moisture. [Dhull] led them very well. He has a very good head on his shoulders. I think it's a fabulous competition, getting this stage to perform at this young age, for all teams. It's a great opportunity to showcase talent and for the academies around the world.”

VVS Laxman, NCA Head

Laxman is with the India team in West Indies: "Firstly huge congratulations to the selection committee. It was a new selection committee and quite challenging for them to identify this group. After that, the coaching staff with Hrishikesh as the head coach, Sai Raj, Munish, and all the support staff, the way they got this group together, they worked really hard, won the Asia Cup and the preparation for this World Cup was fantastic.

“But in the middle of this tournament, we all know what happened to the boys. To test positive [for Covid] but show the kind of resilience and positive attitude was exemplary.

“I think the BCCI has to be complemented. The number of matches and tournaments each age group level gets to play, whether U16, U19 or U23... unfortunately due to Covid they didn't get to play any tournaments and that's why I think this tournament win is very special.

“It's important but this is just a learning process and just the start of their journey. Everyone in this group understands that. This is about development as players and as a person and it's great to see how they've developed and evolved over the last couple of months but this is just the start of their journey as a cricketer."