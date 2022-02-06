Under-19 World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player Of The Tournament, Stats, Records

This was India’s 5th Under-19 World Cup, underlining their status as the most successful nation in this tournament.



It was made possible by some of the finest young cricketers in India like captain Yash Dhull, pacer Ravi Kumar, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, batsman Nishant Sindhu etc.

Here we are looking at the full list of awards and other records and stats from the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

1 Player of the Tournament

Dewald Brevis (South Africa): Baby AB 506 runs in the tournament at 84.33 and Brevis also hit the maximum sixes in this U19 World Cup — 18. This tournament also set the record for most number of sixes in a single edition of U19 World Cup — 336.

2 Player of the Final

Raj Angad Bawa (India): The medium pace all-rounder took 5 wickets for 31 runs to derail England innings and made a crucial 35 off 54 balls to bail India out of trouble.

“It is always feels special to win any game, but to do it in the final is a great feeling. I just went out to execute the plans we discussed with the coach and captain,” said Bawa after the final.

3 Other records

Most wickets: Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka) - 17 wickets at an average of 13.58

Highest individual score: - 162 not out (108) Raj Angad Bawa (India) vs Uganda

Best bowling figures: 6-24 Jamie Cairns (Scotland) vs Uganda.

4 BCCI rewards players, coaches

"I'm pleased to announce the reward of Rs 40 lakh per player and Rs 25 lakh per support staff for the U19 Team contingent for their exemplary performance in the final. You have made India proud,” announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah through his Twitter account.