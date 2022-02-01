Under-19 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2, India vs Australia: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time Info

The four-time champions India will face stiff competition from Australia, and both have dished out some very good cricket to reach the deep end of the Under-19 World Cup.

India’s progress was not actually smooth because there were injuries and cases of Covid-19 in their camp and at times they had to draft in reserve players to field the 11.

But just ahead of the semis against Australia, all India players are free of such external worries.

India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game. Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull who had tested positive along with four team members before the game against Ireland.

Sindhu tested positive after the final league against Uganda. "All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative," an ICC source told PTI. Record four-time champions India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa.

So, here is the essential details of the match like live telecast, live streaming, IST time and a quick match prediction.

Live Telecast

India U19 will face Australia U19 in the second ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 semifinals and the match will be live in India on Star Sports Networks from 6.30 PM IST.

Live Streaming

Disney + HotStar will live stream the India vs Australia U19 semifinal.

Match prediction

Both are form sides of the tournament and have produced some good cricket. But Australia might just have a slight edge because their batting appeared a tad more solid. But India are the more all-round side, and this could just offer a cracking contest.