Vanuatu T10 Blast League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers

Bengaluru, May 20: After the success of Women’s Super League, Vanuatu is set to host the Vanuatu Blast T10 League, commencing from Thursday (May 21).
The tournament will see 3 teams battling against each other for four weeks where a total of ten matches will be played. The second match of the Vanuatu T-10 League will be played between Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground – Hybrid Oval. Another good news is that all the matches will be streamed live on SportsTiger mobile application.
Both the teams will aim to start the tournament with a win and will look to come against each other with all guns blazing. The Mighty Efate Panthers will be led by Joshua Rasu, while Nalin Nipiko will captain the Ifira Sharks team.
Pitch Report
Going by the past records, the pitch is expected to produce a high scoring encounter between both the teams. The average first innings score on this ground is 123 so, we can expect some hard-hitting shots in the game.
Weather Report
Clouds are expected to hover around during the match, however, it will not interrupt the duration of the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30 Degrees Celsius during the game.
Probable Playing XI
Ifira Sharks
Bethan Moli, William Yamak, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Apolinaire Stephen, Obed Yoseph, Michael Avock, Jamal Vira (WK)
Efate Panthers
Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae
Captain
Nalin Nipiko
Vice-Captain
Stephane Sandy
Best 14:
Jamal Vira, Jarryd Allan, Alex Stephen, William Yamak, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Kendy Kenneth, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae, Michael Avock, Apolinaire Stephen, Lency Shem
Match Details:
Date: 21st May 2020
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Venue- Vanuatu Cricket Ground – Hybrid Oval
Live Streaming: SportsTiger App
