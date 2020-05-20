Vanuatu T10 Blast League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers

The tournament will see 3 teams battling against each other for four weeks where a total of ten matches will be played. The second match of the Vanuatu T-10 League will be played between Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground – Hybrid Oval. Another good news is that all the matches will be streamed live on SportsTiger mobile application.

Both the teams will aim to start the tournament with a win and will look to come against each other with all guns blazing. The Mighty Efate Panthers will be led by Joshua Rasu, while Nalin Nipiko will captain the Ifira Sharks team.

Pitch Report

Going by the past records, the pitch is expected to produce a high scoring encounter between both the teams. The average first innings score on this ground is 123 so, we can expect some hard-hitting shots in the game.

Weather Report

Clouds are expected to hover around during the match, however, it will not interrupt the duration of the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30 Degrees Celsius during the game.

Probable Playing XI

Ifira Sharks

Bethan Moli, William Yamak, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Apolinaire Stephen, Obed Yoseph, Michael Avock, Jamal Vira (WK)

Efate Panthers

Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae

Captain

Nalin Nipiko

Vice-Captain

Stephane Sandy

Best 14:

Jamal Vira, Jarryd Allan, Alex Stephen, William Yamak, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Kendy Kenneth, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae, Michael Avock, Apolinaire Stephen, Lency Shem

Match Details:

Date: 21st May 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue- Vanuatu Cricket Ground – Hybrid Oval

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App